Best Karaoke Microphone

Liven up your party and get everyone on their feet dancing and singing when you grab any of these karaoke microphones. People love doing karaoke because it’s something you can do solo, in a duet, or as a big group. Yelling out the words to your favorite songs never gets old in the car or the shower, so why should you only do it there? Having a karaoke machine and microphone at your home lets the fun never end. So if you think you’re the next Katy Perry or the next Elton John, hold any of these mics in your hand and show the world what you’ve got.

Plug it in

Nothing feels quite like grabbing the cord in one hand and the microphone in the other hand as you belt out the final verse of a song. The Singing Machine SMM-205 Unidirectional Dynamic Microphone has a 10-foot cord, helping you get into character. There are no batteries required and it plugs into any microphone jack on a karaoke machine. It has a wide frequency response and a high sensitivity, meaning you can get your friends and family in on the fun with you. It has a 6.3mm plug and a 3.5mm adapter.

Key Features:

No batteries required

6.3mm plug and a 3.5mm adapter

Wide frequency response

Walk around the stage with it

Of course, for those of you who want to strut your stuff and command the stage, there’s the BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone. It comes in 11 different colors, allowing you to match yours to your own personal style. This microphone can do a lot of different things, as it can additionally be used as a speaker, player and recorder. It can be connected with an audio cable or it can be connected via Bluetooth. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours. It connects to your phone and you can open the BONAOK app and control the music from the microphone. There’s also a USB port, so you can plug the USB into the microphone and play music directly.

Key Features:

Connected with an audio cable or Bluetooth

Rechargeable battery

Comes in 11 different colors

Have multiple

To make sure you can get all your friends involved too, the Fifine UHF Dual Channel Wireless Handheld Microphone is just what you need. It comes with two handheld microphones as well as a microphone system that controls the volume of your microphones. There is also a jack input for a third microphone, which can be purchased from Fifine. The system has to be plugged into a speaker and comes with special cables to do so. The microphones have adjustable echo levels and the ability to mix mic signals with music.

Key Features:

Two handheld mics and a mic system

Adjustable echo levels

Ability to mix mic signals with music

Liven up the party

There’s so much fun you can have with the Creattop Karaoke Microphone for Kids and Adults. This is instilled with a high quality intelligent mixing chip with an eight layered anti-noise filter head. This uses enhanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology that takes just two seconds to pair. This has universal compatibility and keeps a connection up to 15 meters. The mic is equipped with 30 LED lights that jump along with the rhythm of the music. It’ll also change as you sing into it and there are five sound modes you can sync your voice up to. This has compatibility to all Bluetooth devices, including tablets, computers, and smartphones. It is rechargeable and can last up for up to 10 hours of continuous use.

Key Features:

Compatibility to all Bluetooth devices

Changes as you sing into it

30 LED lights that jump along with the rhythm

Act like James Corden

If you're looking to mimic the popular late night segment, you should consider the Singing Machine CPK545 Official Carpool Karaoke Mic. This allows you to recreate Carpool Karaoke segments in your car. This will wireless connect to your car's FM tuner, allowing you to sing along with the music on the radio. You can stream audio from any music or karaoke app via Bluetooth. This has a rechargeable battery that is built-in and lasts up to six hours. The high-fidelity mic has independent mic volume and echo controls.

Key Features:

Connects to your car’s FM tuner

Stream audio from any music or karaoke app

High-fidelity mic