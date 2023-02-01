Best Galaxy S23 cases you can already buy now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Samsung is announcing the new Galaxy S23 series on Wednesday, February 1. Of course, everything we need to know about the new flagship smartphone series has already leaked. We know they’re going to be powerful and sleek new smartphones with major upgrades in every important area. And we also know the Galaxy 23 housing is made mainly of glass, so anyone who buys one will absolutely need a protective case.

We recently told you how to save up to $100 when you reserve a Galaxy S23. Plenty of our readers were interested in that info, so many of them likely want to buy a new Galaxy S23 phone.

If you order your new Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone today, be sure to also get one of the new cases we’re going to show you in this roundup. These are the best Galaxy S23 cases we’ve found so far.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone series was a pretty huge disappointment last year. That’s one of the reasons people are so excited about the new Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup. As we’ve known for weeks, Samsung is addressing so many of the things that caused problems with the previous-generation models.

The designs might look very similar, but Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra specs and Galaxy S23 Plus specs show that Samsung is making major strides this year. Highlights include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is powerful but fragile, so it needs a case. Image source: WinFuture

Plus, the new cameras are going to be terrific, especially on the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’ll have a 200-megapixel main camera and four other lenses on the back, plus a 12-megapixel selfie cam.

But these are very expensive flagship phones, especially the Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,199 and goes up from there. The entry-level Galaxy S23 model starts at $799.99, and the Galaxy S23 Plus costs $999.99 or more.

That means you definitely need a Galaxy S23 case to protect your smartphone if you plan to buy one. And the good news is there are so many great options you can order now. That means you’ll have a case ready by the time your new Samsung phone arrives, so it’ll be protected from day one.

Here are our picks for the best Galaxy S23 cases you can buy right now.

Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

Temdan for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Waterproof,Built-in Lens & Screen Protector [Real 360]… $26.99 Available on Amazon

Ringke Onyx [Feels Good in The Hand] Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case 5G, Anti-Fin… $14.99 Available on Amazon

Renmou Crystal Clear Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case,[Anti-Yellowing][Military Grade… $19.99 Available on Amazon

【5-in-1】Humixx Shockproof for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case, 2X Soft Screen Protector + 2X Lens… $32.99 $23.99 Save up to 27% Available on Amazon

Thinborne Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Case - [Extremely Thin Aramid Fiber Cover… $40.00 Available on Amazon

for Galaxy S23 Ultra Case with Slide Camera Cover, S23 Ultra 5G Case with Ring Magnetic Kicksta… $9.99 Available on Amazon

ESR Boost Kickstand Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case, 3 Stand Modes, Military-Grade Drop… $27.99 $21.99 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon

Galaxy S23 Plus cases

Temdan for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case, [Built-in Screen Protector]+[2Pcs Lens Protector][Touc… $21.99 Available on Amazon

SPIDERCASE for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case Waterproof, Built-in Screen Protector Full Body Pro… $25.99 Available on Amazon

teloxy Crystal Clear Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case,[Anti-Yellowing][Military Drop P… $11.99 Available on Amazon

Poetic Spartan Case for Samsung Galaxy S23+ Plus 5G 6.7 inch, Built-in Screen Protector Work wi… $26.95 Available on Amazon

Wilbur Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case Clear,[Anti-Yellowing & Non-Slip] Transparent… $12.99 Available on Amazon

Nineasy for Samsung Galaxy S23+ Plus Case Waterproof, Galaxy S23 Plus 5G Case [IP68 Underwater]… $25.99 Available on Amazon

FNTCASE for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case: Dual Layer Protective Textured Shockproof Cover & Rug… $20.99 Available on Amazon

Galaxy S23 cases

Simtect Crystal Clear for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case [Never Yellow] [10FT Military Drop Protection… $29.99 $19.99 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Temdan for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case, [Built-in Screen Protector]+[2Pcs Lens Protector][Touch Sen… $24.99 $21.99 Save up to 12% Available on Amazon

Temdan for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case Waterproof,Built-in Screen Protector [IP68 Underwater][12FT… $26.99 Available on Amazon

teloxy Crystal Clear Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case,[Anti-Yellowing][Military Drop Protec… $11.99 Available on Amazon

SPIDERCASE for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case, Waterproof Built-in Screen Protector 【12FT Military Sho… $24.99 Available on Amazon

Simtect Shockproof for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case [Military Grade Drop Tested] [Ultimate Silky Tou… $29.99 $20.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon