Best Flat Top Griddle

Get the sizzle and thorough cook you’re been searching for when you make breakfast on any of these flat top griddles. If you like pancakes, French toast, waffles, bacon or any type of breakfast meat, cooking on top of a griddle let’s you wake up and enjoy a nice, evenly cooked start to your day. The same goes for grilling up burgers, as they provide a different texture being made on a griddle, giving you a fresher taste. Picking up a griddle for your house or an electric griddle for use anywhere are great additions for anyone. See our picks of the best flat top griddles on the market and you’ll soon be amidst griddle greatness.

Flip your flat top griddle over

With an option to enjoy a flat top griddle or a gridded grill, the Lodge LPGI3 Pro-Grid Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle Pan is a tremendous choice that can provide you with a lot of versatility. It fits easily over two stovetop burners and has two easy grip handles for lifting, flipping and hanging when you aren’t using it. It’s seasoned with vegetable oil and the more you use it, the better the seasoning gets. It measures 20″ x 10″, giving you plenty of space to cook on top of.

Key Features:

Two easy grip handles

Fits over two stovetop burners

Measures 20″ x 10″

Plug it in and get it going

For times when you need to use your stovetop for other dishes, get the Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle. This griddle just needs to be plugged in and you can control the temperature it heats up to. It has great heat retention and can be used as a stovetop griddle if you remove the handles, which easily come off the base if you open the latch clips. The whole griddle measures 11.5″ x 26 1/4″ x 2.5″, providing you with room to cook an entire meal. It has an attached drip tray that slides out for you to dispose of the grease. The premium nonstick surface make cooking and cleaning easy.

Key Features:

Has an attached drip tray

Can control the temperature

Premium nonstick surface

This flat top griddle is extremely durable

Offering enhanced durability, the BELLA 14606 Copper Titanium Coated Non-Stick Electric Griddle has a 1500 watt heating system. The titanium coating reinforces the ceramic, non-stick surface, giving you a cook that’s eight times faster than other griddles. You can see exactly what temperature your griddle is, thanks to the measuring probe (which is removable for storage). The 10 1/2″ x 20″ flat top has a lipped edge, so you can flip your pancakes without much effort. The handles never heat up and the legs provide a sturdy base. This is a best flat top griddle that will be ready to use in a matter of moments.

Key Features:

Titanium coating

Cooks eight times faster than other griddles

Handles won’t heat up

Take it out of the box and go

There’s not much you need to do to start cooking with the Camp Chef Reversible Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle. This is ready to cook in seconds after you open it. It is a double-sided griddle and grill combo that can fit over open flames or the stove. This features true seasoned finish cast iron construction that holds the heat that you’re sending to it. This sears the meat to cook it better. This fits all kinds of Camp Chef stoves that are either 14″ or 16″. The cooking surface dimensions are 14″ x 16″ and you’ll love using this indoors or outdoors.

Key Features:

Double-sided griddle and grill combo

Sears the meat to cook it better

True seasoned finish cast iron construction

Use this all over

The Sizzle-Q 100% Stainless Steel Universal Griddle from Little Griddle can be used on many surfaces. This is made from stainless steel and can sit on charcoal or gas grills for camping, tailgating, or parties. It measures 18″ x 13″ x 3″ with patented ventilated construction for even airflow. This is a flat surface that conducts heat easily because of the construction. There is a built-in grease well that collects cooking oil to prevent flare-ups and the high sidewalls keep food on the griddle. There is underside cross-bracing for strength and stability and it remains rigid while you’re using it. This is easy to clean and can get up to 600°F.

Key Features:

Made for camping, tailgating, or parties

Built-in grease well

High sidewalls to keep food on