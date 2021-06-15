Best Eyebrow Hair Trimmer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not many people can pull off a unibrow. You think of Frida Kahlo and Anthony Davis and that’s about the only people that really come to mind. While there may be other people who have fashioned it with success, it’s usually not looked upon very highly. If you have wild eyebrows, you probably have looked into how to best shape or refine them. While going to a salon and having them threaded can be efficient, it does cost money each and every time you have to go. For something that you can actually do from home that isn’t tweezing and yanking our your hairs, we’ve got you covered. We’ve found some of the best options for eyebrow hair trimming on the market and we’ve highlighted them for you. Unless you can find a way to rock it like Frida, take a look at our picks and tame that unibrow.

Never be without it

You won’t have to worry about pain when you have the Reazeal Rechargeable Eyebrow Hair Remover. You also don’t have to fret that your eyebrow hair remover will ever stop while you are in the middle of your routine. This device is USB-chargeable and has a built-in lithium battery, as you can use the Android charging cable. It has a precision hair removal tip that can be used on top or bottom of eyebrows. This will painlessly remove unwanted and scattered eyebrow hairs without pain. When you’re using it, pull the skin tight and work this remover in small circles to produce no nicks or irritation. It is portable, so you can keep it in your handbag, clutch, or purse.

Key Features:

USB-chargeable

Built-in lithium battery

Precision hair removal tip

Rechargeable Eyebrow Hair Remover Painless-Precision Eyebrow Trimmer Eyebrow Razor Tool For Fac… List Price: $19.99 Price: $17.99 ($17.99 / Count) You Save: $2.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it for more

Serving multiple duties in your home for your eyebrows, the Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, Eyebrow Razor, and Facial Razor come in a set of three. Touch-ups are a thing that won’t bug you, as they are quick and easy with these tools. These will help you shape your eyebrows and remove fine hairs. If you’re someone with light-colored eyebrows, it can be hard to see all of the hairs. With high quality blades that are uniquely designed, you’ll be able to handle all of those thin hairs without much hassle. They all have fine micro guards that protect your skin as well, so you won’t have any nicks or cuts. There’s even an additional attachment cover for precision trimming. You should put a little shaving cream or lotion on the area prior to using these just to be safe.

Key Features:

High quality blades

Additional attachment cover

Fine micro guards

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, Eyebrow Razor, and Facia… List Price: $6.99 Price: $4.99 ($1.66 / Count) You Save: $2.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get the smallest hairs

Engineered to handle the smallest areas of hair, the Liberex Women Eyebrow Precision Trimmer can handle hair all over your face. This runs on a single AAA battery, which is included, and it is small and compact enough to bring with you anywhere you need it. It is designed to safely and precisely trim unwanted hair on your face, chin, neck or other areas. This features a hypoallergenic blade to trim safely on the skin. It has a high-speed motor that runs at 6500 RPM, capturing each hair and trimming it. The blade head can rotate 30 degrees, letting you hold it easily for closer trimming. In order to shape your eyebrows, you’ll just need to attach the comb to your trimmer for a uniform length of two or four millimeters.

Key Features:

Runs on a single AAA battery

Rotates 30 degrees

Hypoallergenic blade

Women Eyebrow Precision Trimmer - Liberex Lady Facial Peach Fuzz Shaver Electric Razor Remover… Price: $9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tame thicker brows

If genetics blessed you with thicker eyebrows, you should think about the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Eyebrow Hair Remover. With this purchase, you’ll receive a flawless brows removal unit, a AAA battery, and a cleaning brush. You shouldn’t put any shaving cream or lotion on your face prior to using this and the skin should be pulled tight as you’re rotating the head in small circular patterns. This is great for maintenance and cleaning up in between appointments. Rather than tweezing your thicker eyebrows, this is an easy way to get rid of some of the unwanted hair. This should not be used for trimming or shaping eyebrows.

Key Features:

Great for maintenance

Skin should be pulled tight

Shouldn’t be used for trimming

Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Eyebrow Hair Remover List Price: $24.99 Price: $17.76 You Save: $7.23 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shape your brows

Image source: Lilibeth/Amazon

Perfect for taking the eyebrows that you have and shaping them into a more uniform look, the Lilibeth Eyebrow Shaper comes with small compact razors. You’ll experience a nick-free shave above or under your eyebrows with this, as it handles shaping and shaving better than plucking. These are disposable, so after you use one, you can toss it. You’ll be able to shave closer to the skin without any irritation, thanks to the contour of the blade. These remove both coarse and fine hair and double as a dermaplaning tool. These are small enough to fit in any bag or purse, in case you need them in an emergency.

Key Features:

Remove both coarse and fine hair

Small enough to fit in any bag or purse

Nick-free shaves