Best Buy just kicked off its Dads and Grads sale with some great deals

As the school season comes to an end and Father’s Day swiftly approaches, many retailers have begun preparing to unleash sales events on the unsuspecting public. Best Buy is kicking the summer off with a Best Buy Dads and Grads sale this week, with tons of deals on a wide variety of devices, from laptops to headphones to television sets and more.
You can visit BestBuy.com to see everything the electronics store is offering for the sale (which ends Sunday, June 12 at midnight), or keep scrolling to see all of the best deals we found after combing the list.
Computers in the Best Buy Dads and Grads sale
- Lenovo – Chromebook 3 11.6″ HD Laptop – Celeron N4020 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Onyx Black – $89 (Save $50)
- Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ HD Touch-screen Laptop – Mediatek MT8183 – 4GB – 64GB eMMC – Abyss Blue – $119 (Save $60)
- Acer – Chromebook 315-15.6’’ HD Laptop- Intel Celeron N4000 – 4GB LPDDR4- 32GB eMMC – $129 (Save $120)
- Dell – Inspiron 3511 15.6″ Touch Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive – Black – $429.99 (Save $170)
- ASUS – 11.6″ Laptop – Intel Celeron N4020 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Star Black – $109.99 (Save $120)
- Lenovo – Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14″ Touch Screen Laptop – Intel Evo Platform Core i5 – 12GB Memory – 512GB Solid State Drive – Dark Moss – $799.99 (Save $150)
- Samsung – Galaxy Book 15.6″ LED Touch Screen – Intel® Core™ i5-1165G7 -8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Mystic Silver – $549.99 (Save $200)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Space Gray – $1,149.99 (Save $150)
- Microsoft – Surface Pro 8 – 13” Touch Screen – Intel Evo Platform Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Device with Black Keyboard – Graphite – $1,099.99 (Save $250)
- Dell – Inspiron 24″ Touch-Screen All-In-One – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Black – $619.99 (Save $100)
- HP – Pavilion Desktop – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Natural Silver – $399.99 (Save $130)
Televisions
- Westinghouse 43″ 4K UHD Smart Roku TV with HDR – $199.99 (Save $90)
- TCL – 75” Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV – $699.99 (Save $50)
- Hisense – 65″ Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV – $459.99 (Save $340)
- Toshiba – 75″ Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with hands-free Alexa – $749.99 (Save $650)
- Samsung – 55″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV – $399.99 (Save $30)
- LG – 48″ Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV – $899.99 (Save $300)
- VIZIO – 75″ Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV – $999.99 (Save $300)
- VIZIO – 40″ Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV – $199.99 (Save $30)
- Insignia™ – 24″ Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV – $99.99 (Save $70)
- Pioneer – 43″ Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV – $219.99 (Save $100)
Headphones
- Sony – WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones – Black – $229.99 (Save $50)
- Bose – QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Triple Black – $279 (Save $50)
- JLab – JBuds Air Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – Black – $51.99 (Save $18)
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Matte Black – $199.99 (Save $150)
- Sony – WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Silver – $278 (Save $71.99)
- Samsung – Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones – Black – $99.99 (Save $50)
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Black – $119.99 (Save $30)
- Bose – Headphones 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Triple Black – $329.99 (Save $50)
Smart Home
- Nest Wifi – Mesh Router (AC2200) and 2 points with Google Assistant – 3 pack – Snow – $229 (Save $120)
- Google – Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat – Stainless Steel – $199.99 (Save $50)
- Blink – 5-cam Outdoor Wireless 1080p Camera Kit – $249.99 (Save $130)
- Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk – $179.99 (Save $50)
- Ring – Video Doorbell (2020 Release) – Satin Nickel – $84.99 (Save $15)
- Amazon – Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera – Charcoal – $49.99 (Save $35)
- Linksys – AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 5 Router – Black – $129.99 (Save $70)
- Google – Nest Cam Battery 2 Pack – Snow – $249.99 (Save $80)
Whether you’re a dad, a grad, or just in the market for cheap electronics, it’s worth checking out Best Buy’s latest sales event. You’re sure to find something you need, even if it’s not one of the products listed above.
What other Best Buy deals should we be looking for?
The Best Buy Dads and Grads sale is currently going on. But in just less than a month, Best Buy will be unveiling its 4th of July sale that will be chock full of terrific deals.
Where can I find Best Buy Dads and Grads sale options?
You can find them online at BestBuy.com or you can visit your local Best Buy. The deals should be the same and, if they aren’t, Best Buy will match the pricing.