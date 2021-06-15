Best Bread Knife

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be a staple part of your meal or even just a side portion that will help you finish your dish off. Soaking up juices or sauces, spreading butter on it, toasting it or melting cheese on top of it shows you just how versatile bread can be. Bread can be created in so many different forms and can be eaten during breakfast, lunch or dinner. But it isn’t always the easiest food to cut, especially if all you have is a butter knife. You need a proper knife if you’re going to cut pieces of French bread or you’ve impressed your family with your baking of sourdough loaves. A bread knife has a serrated blade that can grind its teeth through a loaf to give you clean and fresh slices. We’ve highlighted five of our favorite bread knives to make sure you won’t ever fail cutting through bread again. Remember to invite us over next time you make French toast.

Keep your blade protected

Make sure that your blade is protected when you pick up the DALSTRONG Bread Knife. This measures nine inches and the blade is perfectly balanced and razor sharp. This Phantom Series knife is crafted to 13-15° and then nitrogen cooled for enhanced hardness. It is carefully tapered for minimal drag, allowing you to cut through a loaf efficiently. It has full tang, single bevel, and is precision forged from a single piece of Japanese steel. This features a black Spanish pakkawood handle that is hand polished for sleek look. This comes with a sheath that you can use to cover the blade when you’re done using it.

Measures nine inches with a perfectly balanced blade

Nitrogen cooled for enhanced hardness

Has full tang, single bevel, and is precision forged from a single piece of Japanese steel

Sharp edges can be a pain so a rounded edge is nicer

At the top of the Mercer Culinary Millennia Wide Wavy Edge Bread Knife is a rounded portion that isn’t sharp to protect your hands. This features an ergonomic handle with a combination of Santoprene for comfort and polypropylene for durability. It has textured finger points that provide slip resistance, grip and safety. The protective finger guard keeps your digits safe. These blades should be hand washed for blade edges protection. Made from high quality Japanese steel, the blade maintenance and rapid sharpening is being used for a razor’s edge.

Features an ergonomic handle

Protective finger guard

Blades should be hand washed

You want to be able to cut both ways

With the Pure Komachi 2 Series Bread Knife, you’ll have a great multipurpose cutting tool that can work each direction. This is an eight-inch reverse scalloped knife that features a unique blade design ensuring an effortless cutting action. The stainless steel blade is made from high carbon to retain a super sharp edge. It is made by bonding FDA-approved resin to the stainless steel blade. The resin is non-stick to resist corrosion and makes it easier for cleaning. The handle is lightweight and easy to hold.

Has an eight-inch reverse scalloped blade

Blade is made from high carbon stainless steel

Non-stick to resist corrosion

Have one that feels like an extension of your arm

For an extended reach, check out the Orblue Serrated Bread Knife. This features an eight-inch blade with a 4.9-inch handle. This will cut through thick loaves efficiently and provide a smooth clean cut each time. It is made from high quality stainless steel and is ergonomically designed to perfectly fit any hand. This features a one-piece design and there are no plastic or wood pieces. This is meant for more than bread, as the sharpness lets you cut through many pieces of food.

Cut through thick loaves efficiently

Made from high quality stainless steel

Features a one-piece design

Tackle breads and other foods

No matter what type of loaf you have, you’ll be able to cut through it with the Imarku Pro Bread Knife. This won’t produce crumbs, as you’ll be able to slice bagels, baguettes, boules, brioche, cakes, pastries, and more. This has an ultra-sharp serrated blade that grips and cuts quickly without tearing. Combined with a pakkawood handle, this is ergonomically designed to work through hams, turkeys, chickens, and any other meats you need to cut.

Has an ultra-sharp serrated blade

Combines a pakkawood handle and a stainless steel blade

Can cut through all breads and meats