We are all always trying to get the most out of each meal. Even if you didn’t love a meal, the ingredients or leftovers can be used to make something else potentially, so you’ll want to save them. Utilizing what you have to the best of its abilities makes sure you don’t waste opportunities to broaden your culinary horizons. While you may think about this with each meal that you cook, the same can be thought about with your kitchen appliances. Using each of them to the best of their abilities allows you to save space in your home by adding to the usage of each. It doesn’t hurt to add some accessories to them to enhance their functionality. If you have an Instant Pot, you already know how excellent and exciting it is. It can do so much but there is so much more it can do. With the help of any of these accessories for Instant Pots, you’ll be able to get so much more out of your Instant Pot. Take a look at our list of the best ones to add to your kitchen.

Enhance your Instant Pot

Turn your Instant Pot into an air fryer with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid. You have to make sure that this works with your specific Instant Pot, as it does not have the pressure cooker functionality. But it can turn your Instant Pot into an air fryer, thanks to the quick switch that unlocks a whole new set of techniques. You’ll get crispy food almost immediately while using this. This is a detachable lid that is easy to use and features simple controls to get you cooking fast. The controls are on the top, so you’ll see exactly what you’re pressing. This has overheat protection and automatic shutoff when the cooking feature you select is finished. The dehydrating and broiling tray is designed for optimal air flow. The protective pad is great for storage and countertop use. It uses up to 95% less oil than deep frying.

Key Features:

Works with specific models

Features simple controls on the lid

Overheat protection

Always know how long to cook something

Rather than relying on the manual each and every time, the Oak & Bexely Pressure Cooker Accessories Instant Pot Cheat Sheet Magnet Set will provide a helping hand. These are high quality, laminated magnets that show you different temperatures and settings to cook certain foods on. It also provides whether or not you should cover the Instant Pot or leave it uncovered. The magnets measure 10.25″ x 6.51″ and 5″ x 5″. You can stick them onto the side of your Instant Pot, so you always have them. They can also stick to the stove or refrigerator. This covers 95 common food ingredients and how you should best prepare them. The colorful magnets make it easy to read.

Key Features:

Cheat sheet magnet set

Stick to the side of the Instant Pot

Covers 95 common food ingredients

Get a ton of accessories

Adding to your collection, the Kosbun Instant Pot Accessories Set enhances what you’re able to do with your cooker. You’ll get all kinds of added bonuses, 75 of them to be exact. There are cake baking papers, two steamer baskets, a steamer rack, a non-stick springform pan, an egg rack, an egg bites mold, kitchen tongs, dish plate clip, two oven mitts, three magnetic cheat sheets and more. This set works for five-, six,-, and eight-quart Instant Pots. All of the accessories meet US food grade standards and are made from silicone or stainless steel.

Key Features:

Includes steamer rack and baskets

Egg rack and egg bites mold

Two oven mitts

Lock in for pressure cooking

The more you use your Instant Pot, the more it will wear. If you notice the pressure cooking silicone ring on the lid looks worn, you should replace it with the Newkiton Silicone Sealing Ring. This pack of three rings comes in savory sky blue, sweet cherry red, and common transparent white. You can buy one to fit a five- or six-quart Instant Pot or an eight-quart Instant Pot. It’s smart to replace your rings ever 18 months to two years. This is fit for only certain models, so you should make sure it works on yours beforehand. The upgrade design makes the lid leakproof and these are dishwasher-safe. Made from food-grade silicone, they don’t have any type of odor.

Key Features:

Fit for a five- or six-quart Instant Pot or an eight-quart one

Replaces worn rings

Made from food-grade silicone

Make cooking eggs easier

The ROTTAY Silicone Egg Bites Molds and Steamer Rack Trivet give you a perfect way to make eggs in your Instant Pot. The pressure cooker trivet has 5.2″ heat-resistant handles, making it safer to take in and out. You also won’t scratch the inside of the pot. There are seven individually portioned segments in the molds that allow you to cook eggs and other foods. The molds come with lids to keep frozen foods frozen longer. You can also transport them more easily. You’ll also receive spoons to take the food out of the molds. The spoons and molds are made from food-grade silicone and the trivet is made from stainless steel.

Key Features:

Seven individually portion segments per mold

Lids and spoon included

5.2″ heat-resistant handles on the trivet

