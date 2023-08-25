Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone and MagSafe Charger are each 15% off

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is a must-have for every iPhone owner with a compatible model. It’s so much more compact than regular battery cases, which have become something of a relic of the past on iPhones. The only catch is that it’s a bit pricey for such a small accessory, commanding $99 if you buy one most days.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

I said “most days” because there’s a rare sale right now on Amazon that can save you a bunch of money. The MagSafe Battery Pack deal available today drops your price to $84. That’s a nice big 15% discount. Plus, Apple’s MagSafe Charger also has a 15% discount that cuts it to just $33.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you have one of Apple’s newer iPhone models, you undoubtedly have a laundry list of things you love about it. The design is stunning, the OLED screens are dazzling, and the camera quality has plenty of people floored. There are also endless features you can take advantage of.

For me, however, battery life some somewhere near the top of my list. I have an iPhone 14 Pro, and I am absolutely floored by how good the battery is.

That being said, battery life is sort of like money in that you can never have enough. As good as the battery is on modern iPhone models, you always seem to run out of juice at the worst possible time. That’s where Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack comes in.

This great accessory is compact enough to carry around in just about anything, like any pocket in a bag or even a pants pocket. And yet it packs more than enough power to fully recharge your iPhone from empty.

Available on Amazon

As I mentioned, the Apple MagSafe Barry Pack typically costs $99. Today, however, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon for $84.

That’s a 15% discount, which is rare for an Apple accessory. It’s also the lowest price of the year by a wide margin, and it’s very close to the all-time low price. You can check out our guide on the best Apple deals, and you’ll see that there aren’t many opportunities to save 15%.

As far as compatible iPhone models go, anything from the past few years will work with the MagSafe Battery Case, aside from the iPhone SE. Here’s the full list:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

In addition to Apple’s portable charger, the MagSafe Charger is also on sale today with a 15% discount. This is Apple’s standard wired MagSafe Charger, which sells for $39 most of the time. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you can score as many as you want for $33 each.