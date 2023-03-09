Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the lowest price ever at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

For the second time this week, an Amazon sale has slashed the Apple Watch Series 8 to as little as $329. That matches the lowest price ever for the 41mm model, and the 45mm version is also down to an all-time low of $359.

Earlier this week, we told you in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals that the Series 8 model had dropped to $329 at Amazon. And just one week earlier, a sale at Best Buy slashed the Apple Watch Series 8 to the same low price.

Best Buy’s deals are long gone, but Amazon has expanded its sale to include more colorways than before. Instead of just the PRODUCT(RED) models on sale for $329, every different color option has been discounted to the lowest price yet.

That makes now the perfect time to upgrade your old Apple Watch model to Apple’s latest and greatest version.

Some might argue that the Apple Watch Ultra is technically Apple’s “greatest” Apple Watch so far. It’s definitely an awesome smartwatch, but it’s also super expensive, even when there’s a discount on Amazon like there is right now.

The Apple Watch Series 8, on the other hand, is the perfect balance of features and value. Especially right now, while it’s on sale at the lowest price ever.

$329 is an absolute steal for the Apple Watch Series 8. It takes everything that has made previous-generation models great and makes it even better.

In addition to the sleek design and fantastic iPhone integration, you also get a nice large display with thin bezels. The always-on display makes it easy to check the time and your complications, and the Series 8 model is packed with sensors. Among them, you’ll find a temperature sensor, a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen sensor, and even an integrated ECG.

Right now, several different colorways are on sale starting at $329. That’s a $70 discount, which happens to be the biggest discount ever. You can also size up to the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 starting at $359, and that’s also an all-time low.

The only thing I’ll note is that similar sales in the past have sold out pretty quickly. Just keep that in mind if you want to get in on the action.