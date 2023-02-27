Apple Watch Series 8 hits all-time low price of $329 on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Our guide on the best Apple Watch deals is something that every Apple fan should follow. There are tons of terrific sales listed in that roundup, so you can save on every Apple Watch model that Apple makes. But there’s a particularly impressive Apple Watch Series 8 deal available today, and we wanted to be sure that we highlighted it for our readers.

A new Amazon sale slashes the Apple Watch Series 8 to just $329, which is a new all-time low price. It’s also a huge $70 discount, but it won’t be available for much longer.

This deal is available from both Best Buy and Amazon right now. But if you’re hoping to get your new Apple Watch at Amazon, you might want to hurry. Several colorways were already sold out at the time of this writing.

Meanwhile, Best Buy seems to have plenty of inventory in stock. The Apple Watch Series 8 41mm model is in stock in every available color, including the Midnight finish that our readers love. You’ll also find the 45mm version in stock in all available colors.

Just like Amazon, Best Buy is offering $70 discounts on both sizes. That means the 41mm version starts at $329 instead of $399, and the 45mm model starts at $359, which is down from $429.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $329 (save $70) $329 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $359 (save $70) $359 at Best Buy

Our Apple Watch Series 8 review makes it clear that this is arguably the best smartwatch that has ever been made. The only wearable that really competes with it is the Apple Watch Ultra, which is currently $20 off at Amazon.

The Ultra model is far more expensive though, and it’s also a bit too large for many people’s wrists.