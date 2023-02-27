Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 AirPods Deals Best Apple TV+ Shows No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals The Marvels watchOS 10 Best new shows to stream
Home Deals Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 hits all-time low price of $329 on sale

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 27th, 2023 2:30PM EST
Apple Watch Series 8
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Our guide on the best Apple Watch deals is something that every Apple fan should follow. There are tons of terrific sales listed in that roundup, so you can save on every Apple Watch model that Apple makes. But there’s a particularly impressive Apple Watch Series 8 deal available today, and we wanted to be sure that we highlighted it for our readers.

A new Amazon sale slashes the Apple Watch Series 8 to just $329, which is a new all-time low price. It’s also a huge $70 discount, but it won’t be available for much longer.

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w…
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w… $329 (save $70) See Pricing
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w…
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w… $359 (save $70) See Pricing

This deal is available from both Best Buy and Amazon right now. But if you’re hoping to get your new Apple Watch at Amazon, you might want to hurry. Several colorways were already sold out at the time of this writing.

Meanwhile, Best Buy seems to have plenty of inventory in stock. The Apple Watch Series 8 41mm model is in stock in every available color, including the Midnight finish that our readers love. You’ll also find the 45mm version in stock in all available colors.

Just like Amazon, Best Buy is offering $70 discounts on both sizes. That means the 41mm version starts at $329 instead of $399, and the 45mm model starts at $359, which is down from $429.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $329 (save $70) $329 at Best Buy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $359 (save $70) $359 at Best Buy

Our Apple Watch Series 8 review makes it clear that this is arguably the best smartwatch that has ever been made. The only wearable that really competes with it is the Apple Watch Ultra, which is currently $20 off at Amazon.

The Ultra model is far more expensive though, and it’s also a bit too large for many people’s wrists.

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w…
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w… $329 (save $70) See Pricing
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart…
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart… $779 (save $20) See Pricing
Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $4 smart plugs, $20 Echo Dot, $195 AirPods Pro, Anker headphones, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News