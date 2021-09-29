HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in epic 2-day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a big crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.24 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.

Well, we have some good news today for people who want to stick with Amazon when buying smart plugs. The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy 2-day promotion! Needless to say, this is the lowest price of all time. The bad news, however, is that there’s a catch. Come on… you know there had to be a catch.

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price: $24.99 Price: $0.99 You Save: $24.00 (96%) Buy Now Coupon Code: PLUG99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Smart Plug price hits new all-time low

As long as Alexa is your go-to personal assistant, the Amazon Smart Plug is the cream of the crop when it comes to Wi-Fi smart plugs. It’s well-built and it’s made to last. Plus, the design ensures that the plug doesn’t block the other outlet when it’s in use. How annoying is it when you have a round smart plug that’s too big so you can’t plug anything else in?!

At $25, Amazon’s own-brand Wi-Fi smart plug is definitely a tall order. Making matters worse is the fact that Amazon rarely offers any discounts on its smart plug. Of course, it makes plenty of sense when you consider the fact that it’s the #1 best-selling smart plug on Amazon even with a $25 price tag. Today, however, you can pick up an Amazon Smart Plug for a new all-time low price of just $0.99 when you use the coupon code PLUG99 at checkout! No, that’s not a typo… you can seriously get one for less than $1.

Now for the catch. Yes, of course you had to know there was going to be a catch. Actually, as it turns out, there are two catches.

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price: $24.99 Price: $0.99 You Save: $24.00 (96%) Buy Now Coupon Code: PLUG99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

First, this deal is only around for two days. It expires at the end of the day on Thursday, September 29. Second, and perhaps more importantly, not everyone is eligible for this deal. What’s more, we have no idea who is actually eligible for this deal. Check out the terms and conditions on Amazon’s site and you’ll see that there are no criteria mentioned at all. It just says the following: “Enter the code PLUG99 at checkout to receive one Amazon Smart Plug for $0.99, if eligible.”

🤷‍♂️

The bottom line is that there’s only one way to find out if you can get in on the action. Add an Amazon Smart Plug to your shopping cart. Then use the coupon code PLUG99 at checkout. If it works, you just scored yourself an awesome Alexa smart plug with 367,000 5-star reviews for under a buck. If it doesn’t work, you’ve lost nothing.

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price: $24.99 Price: $0.99 You Save: $24.00 (96%) Buy Now Coupon Code: PLUG99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen for the Amazon Smart Plug. Once it’s over, we highly doubt this popular device will drop to $0.99 again anytime soon, if ever. The good news is that there’s another awesome deal for people who aren’t eligible. Anyone and everyone can pick up a 4-pack of best-selling Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $15.29. That’s just $3.82 each!

Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.… List Price: $17.99 Price: $15.29 ($3.82 / Count) You Save: $2.70 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.