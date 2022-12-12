Amazon has an Anker charging accessories sale that you can’t miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Keeping all of your devices charged can be a chore. Keeping track of what is charged, what has a battery that is nearly dead, and what charger you may need to bring with you because that device might die while you’re gone is exhausting. There needs to be an easier way to keep your devices charged. Not to mention, chargers can get expensive. Amazon has a huge Anker charging accessories sale right now that you don’t want to miss.

Anker charging accessories and devices are extremely popular items and aren’t always on sale. Because of that, you need to heavily consider looking at them right now. Because you might as well get a great deal on them while you can! The Anker charging accessories sale won’t last forever, so you need to solve your problems of having dead batteries by snagging these deals fast!

Anker charging cables on sale

Anker offers so many different devices and charging items that there are a ton of great deals right now. The Anker 333 USB C to USB C Cable is one of our personal favorites, as it provides you with two cables to keep with you. It is 3.3 feet in length and supports high-speed charging up to 100W when used with a compatible charger. This is down 35% to only $12.99 right now.

Anker 333 USB C to USB C Cable (3.3ft 100W, 2Pack), USB 2.0 Type C Charging Cable Fast Charge f… $19.99 $12.99 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

More charging cables on sale include the Anker USB C to Lightning Cable that measures 6 feet. This two-pack can charge plenty of iOS devices like the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. It features MFI certification with strict quality testing. It’s down to only $19.19, a savings of 36%.

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable [6ft, 2-Pack MFi Certified] Powerline II for iPhone 13 13 Pro 12… $29.99 $19.19 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon

The Anker Powerline+ II Lighting Cable 3-pack is also down to just $19.99, saving you 50%. These can withstand up to 30,000 bends. The double-braided cords are stylish and are built to last. As is the Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lighting Cable two-pack. This works for an iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and more. Save 38% today by grabbing this for $19.99.

Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable 3-Pack (3 ft, 3 ft, 6 ft), MFi Certified for Flawless Compa… $39.99 $19.99 ($1.67 / Foot) Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable, 331 Lightning Charging Cord (Black, 2Pack, 6ft), MFi… $31.99 $19.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon

Wall chargers are needed too

The Anker 735 Charger is a USB C charger that lets you power three devices at one time. You can charge your computer, tablet, and phone at the same time without issue. It charges up to 30 minutes faster, thanks to the PowerIQ 4.0 technology. With ActiveShield 2.0, it enhances protection by monitoring temperature to make sure it won’t overheat. This is also discounted now. It’s down $20 to $39.99.

Anker USB C Charger, Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W, PPS 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Char… $59.99 $39.99 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

If you want a step up, the Anker 737 Charger is also on sale. This boosts an output of 120W and charges 26 minutes faster than others. This has two USB C ports and one USB A port, so you can charge three devices at one time. It’s down 40% today, so you can get one for just $56.99.

Anker USB C Charger, Anker 737 Charger GaNPrime 120W, PPS 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Cha… $94.99 $56.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

The Anker 511 Charger can be yours today for less. It has a max output of 30W and comes with a cord and a wall adapter. Your iPad Air 5th Gen will charge quickly with this. Earbuds, phones, and even laptops can also be charged. It’s just $26.59 today.

Anker USB C GaN Charger 30W, 511 Charger (Nano 3) with 6ft Bio-Based USB-C to Lightning Cable (… $37.99 $26.59 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Anker charging accessories like portable chargers and docking stations

For an Anker charging setup that will be great in an office, the Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station is a smart pick. You can charge eight different devices with this. It has two USB C and two USB A ports as well as three AC outlets and a magnetic pad. Your iPhone 12 will charge 50% in just 30 minutes with this. Plus, it’s round and small, so it takes up less space. This is only $63.99 today, saving you 36%.

Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station(MagGo), 637 Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone13/12,… $99.99 $63.99 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon

Save 40% on the Anker 622 Magnetic Portable Charger. This is foldable and easy to store. It works with iPhone 14 too. The size is small, so you can toss this in your bag and head out with it. The strong magnet snaps your device into place. This is only $41.99.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) Upgraded Version, 5,000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portab… $69.99 $41.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Other portable chargers on sale include the Anker GanPrime 65W Charging Station for $43.99 and the Anker 347 Power Bank Portable Charger for $59.99. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery Portable Charger is only $39.99.

Anker Portable Charger, 347 Power Bank (PowerCore 40K), 40,000mAh Battery Pack with USB-C High-… $99.99 $59.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo with PopSockets Grip), 5,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger wit… $69.99 $39.99 Save up to 43% Available on Amazon

More deals to enjoy

These aren’t the only Anker charging accessories you can get on sale. But remember, this won’t last long. So hurry up and save big.