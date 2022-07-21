Amazon forgot to get rid of SodaStream discounts from Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day was a huge event that so many people got to take part in this year. The 2022 sales extravaganza was one of the biggest ones in history with thousands upon thousands of deals over the two-day span. Unfortunately, it was last week, so it’s been over with for a while now. But it seems not all the prices have gone back to normal. At BGR Deals, we’ve noticed some top options, including SodaStream discounts, which we had to tell you about.

We highlighted the SodaStream deals that took place during Prime Day this year and you can see what great options there were. There are still more Prime Day deals that are also hanging on right now if you hurry.

Some of the SodaStream deals are gone but others remain. But we’re not sure how long they will last, so you better hustle.

Enjoy some ice cold, refreshing, sparkling water and seltzer when you add a SodaStream Terra with the SodaStream discounts still in effect. Here’s how.

SodaStream discounts you can get right now

There is a special, limited-time only, deal on the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker that won’t last forever. This comes with Co2, a dishwasher-safe bottle, and a 40ml bottle of bubly drops. It will make fresh sparkling water with just a simple push of a button.

This is energy-efficient and powered by a Co2 container. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about picking that up because you’ll be getting one with it. Also, each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

The Terra Sparkling Water Maker is compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles except the glass carafe. It is only compatible with the Quick Connect Co2 cylinder, however.

You can snag this for only $69.99 right now, a savings of $30.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You can get a ton of colors

While the black machine is the one that we highlighted, it isn’t the only one on sale right now. You can also choose from Misty Blue, Red, and White. All of them are the same low price of $69.99 for the time being.

The easy-to-use, snap-lock bottle insertion process is a breeze. Just place the bottle into the device and it locks into place. Then you can just press the button to enjoy cool sparkling water.

Add the bubly drops that you’ll get to give your seltzer some flavor. But, if you don’t want the flavor that you get with the Terra, there are more savings to show you.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (Misty Blue) with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (Red) with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (White) with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More SodaStream discounts to love

While you’re at it, pick up some additional flavors to make all kinds of delicious drinks. The SodaStream bubly Drops 6 Flavor Smiles Variety Pack is still marked down from Prime Day. Each 40ml bottle makes about 12L of your favorite flavored sparkling water.

These are made from unsweetened natural flavors and have no calories or sweeteners. The flavors in this pack as blackberry, lemon, orange, raspberry, peach, and pineapple. That’s perfect for the summer.

These are down to only $25.49 for the pack of six, a savings of 11%.

sodastream bubly Drops 6 Flavor, Smiles Variety Pack, 8 Fl Oz (Pack of 6) List Price: $28.49 Price: $25.49 ($3.12 / Fl Oz) You Save: $3.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You can also opt for the Berry Bliss Variety pack of 3 and save money. This includes cherry, blackberry, and strawberry-flavored drops. You’ll get three 40ml bottles. The pack is only $12.63, which is 20% off. There’s also the Tropical Thrill Variety pack of 3 on sale. This features lime, grapefruit, and mango. It’s only $13.20.

sodastream bubly Drops 3 Flavor Berry Bliss Variety, 1.36 Fl Oz (Pack of 3) List Price: $15.79 Price: $12.63 ($3.10 / Fl Oz) You Save: $3.16 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

sodastream, bubly Drops 3 Flavor Pack, Tropical Thrill Variety, 4 Fl Oz List Price: $13.99 Price: $13.20 ($3.30 / Fl Oz) You Save: $0.79 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Remember to hurry up because these post Prime Day deals will not last much longer.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!