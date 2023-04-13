AirPods 3 with MagSafe are $149.99 in a sale no one knows about

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Last week, I told BGR readers about a rare opportunity to save on AirPods 3. The deal slashed AirPods 3 with the Lightning charging case to $149.99 from $169. I also said it would sell out quickly, and that’s exactly what happened. But today, there’s another opportunity to save, thanks to a new AirPods 3 deal that no one knows about it.

Hidden in the depths of Amazon’s electronics department, there’s a rare opportunity to save on renewed AirPods 3 with the MagSafe charging case. They normally retail for $179, but this sale slashes them to just $149.99. That matches the lowest price ever, but I don’t expect it to be around for long now that I’ve let the cat out of the bag.

BGR’s in-depth guide on the best AirPods deals is packed full of the best sales you can find online. But today, a new sale popped up that I wanted to highlight separately.

3rd-generation AirPods are among the most popular earbuds in the world. They offer big upgrades compared to AirPods 3, as well as a retail price that’s between $70 and $80 less than AirPods Pro, depending on which charging case you want.

Thanks to the sale I found today on Amazon, you can get a pair of AirPods 3 with a MagSafe wireless charging case for only $149.99. That’s a full $100 less than AirPods Pro 2 at their full retail price.

AirPods 3 feature silicon ear tips for sound isolation, as well as Apple’s H1 chip for deep iPhone integration. You’ll also get up to 30 hours of listening time between the batteries in the earbuds and the battery in the charging case.

All that typically costs $179 if you want the version that comes with Apple’s MagSafe charging case. But if you buy them renewed right now on Amazon, you’ll spend much less than that.

Of note, Amazon guarantees that these renewed AirPods 3 look and function like new. They’re also guaranteed to have more than 80% of the original battery capacity. If you’re not happy with them for some reason, you have 90 days to return them for a refund thanks to the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

If you’re looking for AirPods in brand-new condition instead, there are plenty of other deals to check out. For example, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, which is a 20% discount. You can also pick up entry-level AirPods for $99 right now. Those are both the lowest prices of 2023 so far.

Check out our guide on the best AirPods deals for more.