10 early Prime Day deals you can’t miss on Saturday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2022 is still about a month away. But everyone knows Amazon can’t wait that long to start dishing out amazing Prime Day deals.

On June 18, 2022, Amazon has so many early Prime Day deals for you to choose from.

The star of the show on Saturday has to be Amazon’s deal on AirPods. All of Apple’s wireless earphones are on sale at the lowest prices of 2022. That includes AirPods Pro for just $174.99.

Also of note, you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 411,000 5-star reviews for just $5! Just pick up an Echo Dot 3 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $29.99 or an Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $32.99.

Fire TV Sticks are on sale at 2022 lows, and Roomba robot vacuum deals start at just $179.99.

And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

I browsed through tons of sales and chose my 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Saturday’s 10 best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug | Charcoal List Price:$74.98 Price:$32.99 You Save:$41.99 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set - Easy To Clean, Nestin… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.19 You Save:$4.80 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirTag 4 Pack List Price:$99.00 Price:$87.99 You Save:$11.01 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$94.01 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

