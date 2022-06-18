10 early Prime Day deals you can’t miss on Saturday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Prime Day 2022 is still about a month away. But everyone knows Amazon can’t wait that long to start dishing out amazing Prime Day deals.
On June 18, 2022, Amazon has so many early Prime Day deals for you to choose from.
The star of the show on Saturday has to be Amazon’s deal on AirPods. All of Apple’s wireless earphones are on sale at the lowest prices of 2022. That includes AirPods Pro for just $174.99.
Also of note, you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 411,000 5-star reviews for just $5! Just pick up an Echo Dot 3 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $29.99 or an Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $32.99.
Fire TV Sticks are on sale at 2022 lows, and Roomba robot vacuum deals start at just $179.99.
And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!
I browsed through tons of sales and chose my 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Best-selling FineDine mixing bowl sets start at just $19.19 on Saturday only
- Score best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for just $174.99 — that matches the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are down to $99.99. Plus, all of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today with discounts up to $100, including the AirPods 3 for just $149.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 131,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- Apple AirTags rarely go on sale — today, Apple AirTag 4-packs are down to a new all-time low price
- Get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 411,000 5-star ratings for just $5! Here are the two Echo Dot bundles that’ll score you the deal:
- Echo Dot 3 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle: $29.99 (reg. $65)
- Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle: $32.99 (reg. $75)
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 92,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
- Get the $30 MyQ smart garage door opener with Alexa for just $19.98
- The super popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to just $179.99, an all-time low price
- BONUS DEALS: The Roomba i3+ EVO is down to $399, the Roomba j7+ is $589, and the powerful Roomba i7+ is on sale for $599.
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — be prepared for spring and summer!
- All of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale today, but the star of the show is the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99
- BONUS DEALS: See more Fire TV Stick deals and other Amazon devices on sale right here
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug | Charcoal List Price:$74.98 Price:$32.99 You Save:$41.99 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set - Easy To Clean, Nestin… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.19 You Save:$4.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirTag 4 Pack List Price:$99.00 Price:$87.99 You Save:$11.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$94.01 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$15.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.