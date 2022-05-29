10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Bose headphones, $179 Roomba, Instant Pots, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s your last chance to shop all the awesome Memorial Day 2022 sales before these deals disappear! Luckily for you, there are plenty of other daily deals that just popped up to complement those great Memorial Day bargains.
First and foremost, Amazon is running a huge sale on Bose headphones. You can also save big on Bose TV soundbars if you hurry.
There’s also a great sale today on Instant Pot air fryers and pressure cookers. Plus, you can save big on the Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush for one day only.
BGR Deals dug through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Get the top-rated Oral-B 7500 electric rechargeable toothbrush for $99.99 instead of $135, today only
- Score best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for just $189.99 — that’s a huge $60 discount!
- BONUS DEALS: All of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today, including the AirPods 3 for just $149.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 127,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- Amazon is blowing out Bose wireless headphones and Bose wireless earbuds at the best prices of 2022
- BONUS DEAL: Bose TV soundbars are discounted, too!
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
- Believe it or not, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is on sale for just $179.99!
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get the $800 Roomba i7+ for just $399.99 renewed — it’s guaranteed to look and function like new or you have 90 days to get your money back
- The LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 82,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews is on sale at an all-time low of $21.57 if you clip the Amazon coupon
- BONUS DEAL: Check out the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats while it’s on sale for $15.49 — 50,000 5-star ratings can’t be wrong!
- Get the new ultra-thin version of the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.79 if you’re a Prime member or $31.99 without Prime
- Don’t miss Amazon’s big Instant Pot blowout for Memorial Day! Air fryers and pressure cookers are all on sale
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories — millions of people use these popular chargers!
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Heads and Travel Case, White List Price:$134.94 Price:$99.99 You Save:$34.95 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$26.95 Price:$21.57 You Save:$5.38 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$94.01 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price:$39.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$11.20 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose Sport Earbuds - Wireless Earphones - Bluetooth In Ear Headphones for Workouts and Running,… List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogu… List Price:$99.99 Price:$78.95 You Save:$21.04 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker Wireless Charger, 313 Wireless Charger (Stand), Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 12 Pro Max, S… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.