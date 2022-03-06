10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $20 Fire Stick, Anker chargers, $179 Roomba, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
You won’t believe all the fantastic daily deals that are available on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Amazon is running a huge one-day sale on Anker chargers and accessories. Plus, there’s another one-day sale on Silpada jewelry that everyone loves. AirPods Pro are down to $189.99, a $60 discount. Plus, you can pick up the beloved Roomba 692 robot vacuum for just $179 instead of $300.
On top of all that, Amazon Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today!
We went through all the deals we could find today and came up with a list of our favorites. You’ll find them all down below, and you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on best-selling Anker chargers and accessories at Amazon
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $19.99 and the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $29.99 — those are the best prices of 2022 so far!
- Want a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot for hands-free Alexa? The Fire TV Cube is down to $69.99 instead of $120
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to just $189.99 instead of $249
- Additionally, AirPods 2 are on sale for $109.99, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a $70 discount if you hurry
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for $16 each!
- Also, get a set of super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 88,000 5-star reviews for just $19.99 thanks to a 50% coupon
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling black KN95 masks with 12,000+ 5-star reviews are down to just $0.50 each, the lowest price ever
- Get the Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa and Google for only $179 instead of $300
- The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ is down to its all-time low price of $49 instead of $70!
- You’ll also find the Roku Stream Stick 4K on sale for $38
- The incredible new Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Qt. Multi-Cooker is $50 off at $299.99
- Or, spend half as much on the Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Multi-Cooker — now just $149.99 for a limited time!
- Bonus deal: Get the Ninja NC301 Ice Cream Maker for only $179.99
- Get best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $5.22 each
- Willing to pay a little more? #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are on sale at the lowest price of 2022 — just $6.25 each
- Beloved Silpada jewelry is on sale with discounts up to 20% off, today only
