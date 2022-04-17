10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, Fitbit sale, $5 Amazon Smart Plug, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Easter is here and Mother’s Day 2022 is right around the corner. That means the daily deals out there on Sunday, April 17, are off the charts!
The BGR Deals team found sales offering the lowest prices of the year on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro, Fitbit activity trackers, JBL Bluetooth speakers, and so much more. Plus, we found an incredible bundle deal that gets you a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $5!
We went through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals that you need to see today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Linenspa Mattress Protectors, Comforters, and Quilts start at $12.79 for one day only
- AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99.99
- AirPods Pro are down to just $174.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- BONUS DEALS: On top of those deals, AirPods 3 dropped to $149.99 and AirPods Max have a huge $80 discount if you hurry
- The best-selling black KN95 masks on Amazon right now are somehow on sale for just $0.32 each
- BONUS DEAL: Would you prefer KN95 masks made in the USA? Check out Breatheze KN95 masks, which are on sale for $14.99 per 10-pack
- You can score an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 instead of $25 when you buy it bundled with a $29.99 Echo Dot
- BONUS DEAL: If you’re not eligible for that deal, mega-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support are on sale for just $3.82 each — that’s the best deal we’ve seen this year
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- iRobot’s big Mother’s Day sale starts today and the star of the show is the Roomba j7+, which is down to $599 instead of $799
- Have you heard of the AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV self-cleaning shower head? It’s amazing, and it’s $34.99 today instead of $70 — make sure you watch the video on the Amazon page!
- Score an Amazon Kindle for just $54.99 on its own, or $44.99 each when you buy two with coupon code 2PACK
- Don’t miss Amazon’s big sale on best-selling JBL portable Bluetooth speakers — prices start at just $49.95!
