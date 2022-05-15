10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $19 Fire Stick, $25 car vacuum, air mattresses, AirPods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
With Memorial Day and Father’s Day both creeping up fast, there are tons of terrific deals to check out on Sunday.
Prices start at just $19.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite while it’s on sale. And for $24.99, you can score the #1 best-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum.
Also on sale today are popular air mattresses, Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro, outdoor tools, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows with 126,000 5-star reviews, and plenty more.
BGR Deals dug through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Top-rated Sound Asleep air mattresses and tons of outdoor tools are on sale on Sunday only
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum is on sale for just $24.99, today only
- BONUS DEAL: You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to just $22.49!
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 126,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022! 💤
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews have a huge double discount — get a set for just $23.99
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for summer
- Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick Lite is discounted to just $19.99 today
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get the previous-generation Fire TV Stick with TV controls for just $5 more
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to just $174.99, the lowest price of 2022 (and $74 less than buying them from Apple!)
- BONUS DEALS: On top of that, AirPods 3 dropped to $169, AirPods 2 are down to $99.99, and AirPods Max have a $70 discount if you hurry
- Get a FREE Blink Mini camera when you bundle it with a Blink Outdoor cam
- Braun shavers & epilators are on sale until the end of the day with deep discounts
- Apple’s most popular 10.2-inch iPad is discounted to just $309, the lowest of the year
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$44.25 Price:$24.99 You Save:$19.26 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump… List Price:$169.95 Price:$112.46 You Save:$57.49 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Blink Outdoor – 1 camera kit with Blink Mini List Price:$134.98 Price:$99.99 You Save:$34.99 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 8 8467cc Electric Foil Shaver with Precision Beard Trimmer… List Price:$249.99 Price:$179.94 You Save:$70.05 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission WORKPRO Garden Tool Bag, Garden Tote Storage Bag with 8 Pockets, Home Organizer for Indoor and… List Price:$19.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.