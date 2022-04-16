Saturday Deals: Goli gummies, $4 smart plugs, $86 robot vacuum, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Happy almost-Easter, everyone! The good news is that there are still tons of incredible Easter 2022 sales out there on Saturday. But the bad news is that these deals are almost done, so you’ll need to take advantage quickly.
On Saturday, there are so many fantastic bargains out there. You’ll find a big one-day sale on all the most popular Goli gummies out there. Best-selling Alexa smart plugs are down to just $3.82 each, and there’s an incredible deal that gets you a top-rated robot vacuum for just $86!
We dug through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals that you need to see today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Goli gummies vitamins and supplements
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: The Drop Stop car seat gap filler from Shark Tank that people go nuts for is down to $19.99 on Saturday only — 35,000 5-star reviews can’t be wrong!
- AirPods Pro are down to just $174.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- BONUS DEALS: On top of that, AirPods 2 are on sale for only $99, AirPods 3 dropped to $149.99, and AirPods Max have a big $70 discount if you hurry
- Mega-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support are on sale for just $3.82 each, which is the best deal we’ve seen this year
- BONUS DEAL: You can also score an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 instead of $25 when you buy it bundled with a $29.99 Echo Dot
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- The OKP Life K2 robot vacuum has thousands of 5-star ratings, and it’s just $86 instead of $300 today for Amazon Prime members
- BONUS DEALS: Not a Prime subscriber? You can get the Roomba 692 for $199 or save $51 on the Roomba i3+ EVO with auto-empty base
- Have you heard of the AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV self-cleaning shower head? It’s amazing, and it’s $34.99 today instead of $70 — make sure you watch the video on the Amazon page!
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $19.99 right now!
- BONUS DEALS: Get the Fire TV Stick for $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, or the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44.99
- The $40 AOJEZOR small bathroom storage cabinet that everyone is obsessed with is down to $27.90 thanks to a rare double discount
- The best-selling black KN95 masks on Amazon right now are somehow on sale for just $0.32 each
- BONUS DEAL: Would you prefer KN95 masks made in the USA? Check out Breatheze KN95 masks, which are on sale for $14.99 per 10-pack
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%)
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$15.27 ($3.82 / Count) You Save:$4.70 (24%)
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$30.14 You Save:$14.85 (33%)
Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler (AS SEEN ON Shark Tank) - Set of 2 and Sl… List Price:$22.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$3.00 (13%)
Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%)
Goli® Ashwagandha & Vitamin D Gummy 120 Count - Relax. Restore. Unwind. (Mixed Berry, KSM-66, V… List Price:$36.00 Price:$25.20 You Save:$10.80 (30%)
AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV High Pressure 8-mode Handheld Shower Head - Anti-clog Nozzles, Built-in… List Price:$69.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$35.00 (50%)
AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet with Doors and Shelves,Thin Toilet Vanity C… List Price:$39.99 Price:$27.90 You Save:$12.09 (30%)
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1800 mAh, Blue List Price:$299.99 Price:$86.00 You Save:$213.99 (71%)
50pcs KN95 Face Mask Black 5 Layer Cup Dust Safety Masks Filter Efficiency≥95% Breathable Elast… List Price:$39.88 Price:$15.99 ($0.32 / Count) You Save:$23.89 (60%)
