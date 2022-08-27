10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: FREE Echo Dot, $279 iPad, $20 Fire Stick, $99 Airpods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Labor Day 2022 is now just one week away and there are tons of early sales happening right now. We’ve rounded up the 10 best deals you can find on Saturday, August 27. Plus, there are a bunch of great bonus deals you won’t want to miss!
Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods Pro for $179.99 & AirPods 2 for just $99.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 107,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $279.99, a best-selling HP Chromebook for $89.99 instead of $259, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.
Also, you should definitely check out Amazon’s big sales on Blink cameras and Fire TV Sticks.
On top of those awesome sales, you can score a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here).
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Get the AquaSonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush with 7 brush heads for just $24.95
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 107,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $13.50 each 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $21.99 right now
- AirPods 2 are discounted to $99.99 instead of $129, which is the lowest price since Prime Day
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, AirPods 3 are just $149.99 if you catch them in stock, and AirPods Max have a giant $100 discount
- Score Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $279.99 — the lowest price of the year!
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works (and smells amazing!) is on sale with a rare discount today
- Blink Mini home security cameras start at just $17.50 each when you buy a 2-pack
- Every other Blink camera model is on sale too
- Score the HP 11.6″ Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) at Best Buy for just $89.99 instead of $259!
- BONUS DEALS: The larger ASUS 14″ Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) is on sale for $106.99 instead of $269, or save $169 on the high-end ASUS 15.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $19.99 right now!
- BONUS DEALS: All of Amazon’s other Fire TV Stick models are also on sale at the best prices of summer 2022
- Get a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy a Fire TV (details here)
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
