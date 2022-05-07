10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $5 Amazon Smart Plug, $99 smart TV, $24 bed sheets, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
People often think of the end of the year ahead of the holidays as the time period with the best sales. Spring is huge for discounts too, however, and today’s daily deals roundup proves it.
We found so many spectacular deals for you on Saturday. Like Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart TV for $99.99 and super-comfy 1800 thread count bed sheets for $23.99.
BGR Deals combed through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll also find some great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on ILIFE robot vacuums & mops with prices starting at just $169.99
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99 today — that’s the lowest price of 2022 so far
- Pick up the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $24.95 🐶🐱
- The #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s whole site — the Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV — is down to only $99.99 right now
- BONUS DEALS:
- Score a Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV for only $499.99 or a massive Toshiba 75-inch M550 Fire TV for $849.99 instead of $1,400!
- People can’t believe how good the Shark IZ362H anti-allergen cordless stick vacuum is, and today it’s on sale for $279.99 instead of $350
- Apple’s best-selling AirPods 2 are on sale for just $99.99 if you hurry!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are down to $174.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple, and AirPods 3 are $169 today
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Amazon is running a big sale today on chocolate treats from Dove, Hershey’s, Ferrero Rocher, Reese’s, and more
- Score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug with more than 400,000 5-star reviews for just $5 when you bundle it with a discounted Echo Dot
- The phenomenal $749 XGIMI Halo portable projector with built-in Harman/Kardon sound is down to $636.65 today
