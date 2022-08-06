10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $5 Alexa smart plugs, Sony earbuds, $179 Apple Watch, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
BGR’s team of deals experts always slows things down a bit on the weekends. Instead of showing you hundreds of the best deals out there, we focus on the best of the best. Today, on Saturday, August 6, there are 10 terrific deals we want to showcase for you.
Highlights include a hidden Fire TV Stick 4K sale that saves you 20%, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, 20% off when you buy two packs of Dots for Spots acne pimple patches, and more.
Plus, best-selling Alexa smart plugs are down to just $4.69 each!
Today’s best deals
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.39 You Save:$23.60 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Dots for Spots Pimple Patches – Easy to Use, Translucent, Hydrocolloid Acne Patch Treatment for… Price:$23.98 for 2 Packs Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$18.77 You Save:$1.20 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Black List Price:$199.99 Price:$148.00 You Save:$51.99 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$91.97 You Save:$38.02 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 3 [GPS 42mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminum Case & White Sport Band. Fitness… List Price:$229.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$50.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOLOCO Massage Gun, Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, Handheld Deep Tissue Ma… List Price:$259.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$190.00 (73%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission BISSELL ReadyClean Wet/Dry Mopping Robot, Auto-Pad Change Technology, LiDAR Advanced Home Mappi… Price:$499.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
