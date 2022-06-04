10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $4 smart plugs, $99 AirPods, $700 75-inch TV, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
With Memorial Day now in the rearview mirror, plenty of people think all the best deals disappeared along with it. I’m here to tell you that’s not true at all.
Father’s Day is up next, of course, and Prime Day 2022 isn’t far behind. And with those two big shopping events right around the corner, retailers are clearing out their current inventory with deep discounts!
Today’s top deals include best-selling smart plugs for just $4 each and Apple AirPods deals starting at $99.99. You can also pick up Amazon’s #1 best-selling bed pillows with 129,000 5-star reviews for just $12.90 each.
On top of all that, there’s a stunning Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $699.99 instead of $1,400. That might be the craziest TV deal I’ve seen so far this year.
BGR Deals dug through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Giraffe Tools garden hose reels are on sale with deep discounts for one day only
- Score best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99 — that’s a nice $69 discount!
- AirPods 2 are down to $99.99, which is the lowest price of the year so far
- BONUS DEALS: All of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today with discounts up to $100, including the AirPods 3 for just $149.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 130,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4.27 each today when you buy a 4-pack — Amazon’s smart plugs is $25 just for one!
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — be prepared for spring and summer!
- Snag a stunning Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart Fire TV for an all-time low of $699.99 instead of $1,400!
- BONUS DEALS: Also, LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to all-time low prices from Black Friday last year
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 91,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
- Unbelievably, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is on sale for just $179.99!
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get the $800 Roomba i7+ with auto-empty dock for just $399.99 renewed — it’s guaranteed to look and function like new or you have 90 days to get your money back
- BONUS DEAL: Or, get the Roomba i3+ EVO with auto-empty dock for $399 brand new
- Get the new ultra-thin version of the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.79 if you’re a Prime member or $31.99 without Prime
