The latest Ring Alarm Kits sale at Amazon can help protect your family

Home security is no joke. There have been huge advancements in the past 30 years to give you an idea of what could be going on outside or inside your house. You can cut down on burglary incidents and trespassers with the help of items like a Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is on sale right now for $40 off on Amazon. There are always reasons to up your security options, and that’s not only because there could be an instance. It will give you peace of mind. Amazon frequently has deals on devices for your home. With the latest Ring Alarm Kits sale there, you’re sure to get good prices on a system for your house, no matter the size.

The Ring Alarm Kits sale that’s going on today is delivering up to 33% off. The level of security system that you want is up to you. But this has a ton of options today only. You’ll feel great about the state of your home when you hit up this sale. It makes a lot of sense and can put your mind at ease. For both inside and outside of your home, you have choices.

Find the Ring Alarm Kits that’s right for you

There are so many choices you can with this sale. If you’re looking for an alarm system that comes with an Alexa device you can control it with, then the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a solid option. This is a great choice for condos or apartments. There is one base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector, and a range extender. But you’ll also get an Echo Dot with this, making it worth it. This puts everything at your fingertips. There are emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home. If your system is triggered, you’ll get a push notification to your smartphone. Normally, this is $240 and it’s worth it. But you’ll get it today for just $159.99!

You can get the Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit (2nd Gen) that doesn’t come with the Echo Dot, but they are the same price. So why wouldn’t you get a free Echo Dot in the process? It’s rare that we tell you not to get something but it wouldn’t make sense to select this one.

For bigger homes

We are actually going to tell you again not to select a sale. You can get the Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) with a Ring Video Doorbell (2020) This is a good bet for one to two bedroom houses. You can arm and disarm your alarm with Alexa. It gives you the opportunity to see inside and outside of your home. Even though this is down to just $299.98, we don’t recommend this. That’s because you can get the same pieces with a free Echo Show 5 for the exact same price!

Ideal for two to four bedroom houses, the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit gives you more coverage. This has two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, a base station, and a range extender. This is only $264.99, saving you $65 in the process. But you can get all of this while also getting a free 3rd Gen Echo Dot for the same price. So again, we’re telling you to pick one over the other.

All of the options included

Here are the best options for the Ring Alarm Kits sale.

