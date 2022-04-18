Taco Bell confirms the Mexican Pizza’s permanent return in May

Taco Bell has finally confirmed the rumors about the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, a menu item whose return has been the subject of rumors and speculation for months now.

After pulling it from the chain’s menu almost two years ago, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on May 19. Reversing what had been a decision that nixed the popular item as part of a broader whittling down of the menu to cut costs. The return date? May 19, which we said in this earlier post was the date to mark on your calendar.

Mexican Pizza coming back to Taco Bell

“Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a news release announcing the return. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The return in recent weeks had indeed seemed all but inevitable. Especially with one online petition calling for the chain to bring it back garnering almost 200,000 signatures.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” said Taco Bell superfan Krish Jagirdar, who organized the Change.Org petition . “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020.”

Fast-forward two years later. Jagirdar was included on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the item’s return. Which shows, Jagirdar continued, “that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA.”

Returning in May

Meanwhile, the excitement around the will-it-or-won’t-it return reached a zenith over the weekend. When Doja Cat, another Taco Bell superfan, announced at Coachella that the Mexican Pizza is coming back. Watch the moment below:

Doja Cat saying she brought back the Mexican Pizza at Coachella 💁‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/ntdmjad3oi — Katie Blanket (@cateblanchyes) April 18, 2022

For the uninitiated, the pizza includes two crispy flour shells, with a layer of beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend. And the price tag is $4.49. Moreover, Taco Bell adds that a vegetarian option is available without the seasoned beef.

If you’re a DoorDash user? You can order one of the pizzas during the first week the menu item is back (May 19-26). The item will roll out to other delivery platforms starting on May 27. Also, DoorDash members can get $2 off one Mexican Pizza with a minimum subtotal of $12. To do so, use the promo code MEXPIZZA at checkout.

“Let the history books note that on this day, the eighteenth of April, in the year two thousand twenty-two, Taco Bell heard the cries of the people and announced the re-release of the Mexican Pizza,” one Twitter user raved.

Another joked: “Watch me get hit by a bus the day before Taco Bell brings back the Mexican Pizza.”