New lawsuit may force Apple to open the App Store in China like the Epic lawsuit did in Europe

A Chinese developer accuses Apple of inconsistent App Store policing and taking a big cut from virtual services and app purchases in a similar case that Cupertino faced against Fornite-maker Epic Games. According to Bloomberg, a Chinese court agreed to hear a lawsuit filed by Beijing Bodyreader Technology Ltd. after Apple removed its app from the iPhone App Store in 2020.

The developer seeks about $420,000 in damages and challenges Apple’s assertion that their app, which helps children correct their posture, engaged in ” dishonest” behavior. This is the first time in over a decade that Apple will have to defend itself in China due to App Store issues.

People familiar with the matter told the publication that the closed-door hearings in the Bodyreader case began Thursday and may wrap as soon as this week. What’s weird about this case is that Apple removed the app, but when the developer sent to review the same software but with a different name, Apple accepted it – and it’s still available in China.

According to the filing seen by Bloomberg, Apple pulled the original Bodyreader app due to suspicion of activity that might interfere with the company’s software and services and constitute ” dishonest and fraudulent behaviors.”

Alongside the complaint about Apple’s arbitrarily denying or removing apps from the App Store, the developer also criticizes the company’s 30% cut from virtual services and app purchases. They asked the court to ” instruct Apple to open up to third-party app stores and authorize external links.”

While it’s unclear how the judge will rule on this case, Apple has frequently changed its App Store policies around the world. With Europe’s Digital Markets Act now available, Cupertino has made several changes, including allowing third-party marketplaces, using NFC capabilities for third-party wallets, creating new default apps, and more. Interestingly, some of these changes have made their way to the US and other regions as the company tries to avoid similar antitrust cases from other governments.

That said, the App Store is still pretty strict in most parts of the world. BGR will let you know how this hearing will wrap up.