Elon threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg over the Threads app – here’s the letter from Elon’s lawyer

Published Jul 6th, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Well, that didn’t take long. Less than a day after the splashy launch of Meta’s new Threads app — a Twitter clone that millions of users joined in a matter of hours — Twitter owner Elon Musk signaled that he’s interested in taking Zuckerberg to court over the launch (a move that would, it should go without saying, alter the timing of the face-to-face cage match that both men also seem interested in pursuing against each other).

Semafor first reported the news on Thursday, and you can read the full letter from Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro embedded in two parts in the tweet below. Broadly, its claims include Twitter having an intellectual property rights case that it wants to defend. Spiro’s letter demands, among other things, “that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information” that it has derived from the supposed hiring of former Twitter employees.

Spiro accuses Meta of hiring scores of former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.” Intriguingly, his letter also warns that Meta is prohibited from crawling or scraping any of Twitter’s followers or follower data, which immediately made me think that perhaps there was more than meets the eye to Elon’s drastic steps to rate limit people’s Twitter usage in recent days.

In a post that he shared to (where else?) the new Threads app, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone categorically dismissed the key assertion in the letter from Elon’s lawyer. “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

On Thursday, Zuckerberg announced that 30 million people have already joined the Threads app.

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

