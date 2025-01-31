Early Apple Watch owners are eligible to get paid from a new lawsuit settlement

If you were an early Apple Watch owner, you might be able to get compensation from Apple thanks to a new lawsuit settlement. As reported by CNET, Apple has agreed to pay customers $20 million due to claims that some Apple Watch batteries swelled over time, potentially damaging other components, such as the display.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California and concerns the OG Apple Watch, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 models. It says these models could expand in their tight compartments.

Even though Apple disagrees with the claim, it decided to settle either way. Here’s the statement the company sent to CNET: “This settlement applies to purchasers of Original Apple Watch, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3, which are no longer available for purchase. While we strongly disagree with the claims against these early generation Apple Watch models, we agreed to settle to avoid further litigation.”

Compensation will range from $20 to $50, so don’t get too excited about this $20 million settlement. Still, to qualify for compensation, users must have owned an affected Apple Watch model in the US and reported issues related to battery swelling between April 24, 2015, and February 6, 2024.

According to WatchSettlement.com, some eligible users will receive an email or postcard stating their eligibility for a class payment. To request their payout, users need to submit a request through the settlement site by April 10, 2025. Still, if they accept the settlement payment, Apple customers can pursue further legal action against the company regarding this matter.

Previously, BGR covered stories related to the battery swelling of early Apple Watch models. While Apple settled for some of the first models available, we also heard stories of newer Watches having some related issues.