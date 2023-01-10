Amazon’s Buy with Prime is coming to more stores this month

Last April, Amazon introduced a new program called “Buy with Prime” that extends the benefits of Amazon’s popular subscription service to other online stores. Since its launch, Buy with Prime has been available on an invite-only basis. Amazon has been “relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.”

With nearly a year of experience, Amazon is finally ready to expand the program. By January 31, every eligible US merchant will be able to add Buy with Prime to their stores. If you want to learn more about eligibility, visit Amazon’s Buy with Prime site.

Amazon is also launching a brand new feature that will allow Buy with Prime merchants to display customer reviews from Amazon.com within their online stores. Amazon suggests that this will help increase shopper trust and conversion by providing more information.

The company notes that Buy with Prime is designed to work with most stores built using services from ecommerce service providers, such as BigCommerce. On Tuesday, BigCommerce launched a Buy with Prime app to enable the feature on BigCommerce storefronts.

Sharon Gee, VP of revenue growth and general manager of Omnichannel at BigCommerce, said the following regarding the launch of the app:

With BigCommerce and Amazon’s Buy with Prime, merchants can now reach new high-intent shoppers, drive higher conversions by directly offering the Prime delivery promise on their storefront and remarket to these new shoppers to drive higher customer lifetime value. This integration is the first of its kind and is a game changer for Omnichannel merchant and partner growth.

There are plenty of obvious benefits to adding Buy with Prime to a store, especially for the consumer, but the service isn’t free. These stores have to pay to take advantage of the processing, packing, and storage that Amazon handles for them. In return, Amazon claims that “Buy with Prime has been shown to increase shopper conversion by 25% on average.”