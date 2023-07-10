5 Threads accounts to follow to make your feed instantly more interesting

The Threads app from Instagram hasn’t even been live for a week yet, and it’s already become the fastest-downloaded app in history — racking up more than 100 million users over its first five days. Building it on top of Instagram’s existing network of accounts, instead of forcing everyone who joins Threads to start from scratch, was clearly a masterstroke. Of course, it also doesn’t hurt that Threads launched at exactly the right moment. Dissatisfaction with Elon Musk’s Twitter, the app that Threads was launched in response to, is arguably at an all-time high.

All that said, the app is certainly far from perfect or even fully-formed. The Threads app has no hashtags yet, you can’t search for specific posts (only users), and tuning your feed is a bit wonky at the moment. Most of what I see every time I open the app is still a lot of random stuff that I don’t follow, sort of like a version of Twitter’s For You feed — but, at least for me, much more random and weirder, since the app has only had a few days at this point to figure out what we all might be interested in seeing.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk. Image source: Mandel NGAN and Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

“Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Threads post on Monday. “That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”

As fast as Threads is growing, however, I still suspect there are many users out there struggling a bit with how to use the app. Finding interesting accounts to follow, for example, is a bit of a challenge — because, at least in my experience, the app seems to push a ton of influencers and otherwise random accounts at you to get you to follow them. Here, though, are a few that I recommend if you’re looking for good stuff to make your Threads feed a bit more entertaining: