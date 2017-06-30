Everything you need to know about Best Buy’s huge 4th of July sale

Amazon will launch its annual “Black Friday in July” monster sales event in just a few days, but before Prime Day arrives, you might want to check out the following deals that will be available at Best Buy for five days beginning on July 4th. We’re looking at deals on Apple gear, iPhone 7 included, and tons of other attractive promotions.

Best Buys’ 4th of July 5-Day Sale ends Tuesday 11:59 PM CT, but you’d better hurry to make sure you can actually take advantage of those discounts.

Here’s what’s on sale:

$17.99/month iPhone 7 when bought and activated with 24-month installment plan (save $218)

$4.99/month iPhone SE when bought and activated with 24-month Sprint installment plan (save $280)

$200 off Galaxy S8 when bought and activated with 24-month installment plan

$299.99 iPad

$200 off MacBook Air

$199.99 Beats by Dr. Dre

40% off appliance top deals (minimum savings of 5%)

$2,999 75-inch Samsung LED 4K Smart Ultra HD TV (save $800)

$899.99 65-inch LG LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (save $300)

$399.99 55-inch Sharp LED Smart Full HD Roku TV (save $50)

$349.99 50-inch Westinghouse LED 4K Ultra HD TV (save $80)

$279.99 43-inch Toshiba LED Full HDTV with built-in Chromecast (save $70)

These are just some of the deals that will be available from Best Buy during its special 4th of July sale, but there are a lot more of them covering a variety of gadgets and electronics — explore them all at this link.

Then Amazon’s Prime Day sale kicks off soon after, starting on July 10th for Amazon Prime subscribers.