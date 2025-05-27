ChatGPT Plus will be free to everyone in one country – here’s why it’s such a big deal

Subscribing to ChatGPT Plus was a no-brainer move. I realized I wanted access to all the ChatGPT novelties OpenAI had to offer as soon as they were ready. Also, ChatGPT Plus came with higher limits, something I needed.

Soon enough, I said I’d rather ditch Netflix than cut access to premium ChatGPT AI. This isn’t just about work, where AI can come in handy, but also about regular life. ChatGPT is now my go-to product for most things I’d have used an internet search engine for.

The free version of ChatGPT has also evolved significantly in the past year. For example, users can create AI images with the latest ChatGPT tool. They also have a more affordable variant of Deep Research at their disposal. But the Plus subscription, which costs $20/month, is a much better deal.

I say all that because the United Arab Emirates is apparently going to offer free ChatGPT Plus access to anyone living in the country. That’s a massive advantage for the country, one that other regions should explore.

OpenAI and the UAE government inked a major AI deal under the former’s OpenAI for Countries initiative. When OpenAI first announced that initiative, I said the move would give OpenAI even more power over rivals, as ChatGPT would become the de facto AI chatbot for many people in those countries that choose such ample partnerships.

UAE is the first to take advantage of the partnership, and that’s not surprising. The country has the means to support a major investment in AI and wants to be a major player in AI. All that oil money can pay for the massive infrastructure investments the UAE needs to become a major local AI player.

Then there’s the geographical location, which gives cities like Dubai and the entire UAE access to solar power throughout the year. Placing Stargate centers in the Emirates makes a lot of sense for both parties.

With all that in mind, giving your citizens access to the cheapest premium ChatGPT plan for free makes all the sense in the world. It’s not just the citizens, but everyone living in Dubai and the UAE, per The Economic Times.

It’s unclear when it’ll happen. Setting up the first local ChatGPT AI data center should be up and running by next year. But it’s a massive win for the UAE and its people.

I’ve already explained why access to some of the newest OpenAI models and higher limits for the best ChatGPT versions is incredibly valuable to me. Multiply that by 11 million, the population of the UAE and the country might have a huge advantage over rivals.

Yes, the UAE will be footing a massive bill for ChatGPT Plus, but that could translate into huge productivity gains that would make the investment worthwhile. Again, the UAE has the resources to throw at anything it might put its mind to, whether ChatGPT or something else. Free ChatGPT Plus to everyone living in the country will feel like a drop in the bucket. Also, if it doesn’t work out, the UAE could always cancel this plan.

Also, hosting a massive Stargate center in the region would not just benefit Dubai or the UAE. Other Arab and Asian nations in the area might be served by the same ChatGPT data center in the coming years, which benefits OpenAI directly. The company could always ink special ChatGPT Plus deals with the UAE to lower the monthly subscription cost. That’s all speculation at this time, as we don’t have an official announcement for the project.

People won’t be forced to use ChatGPT, of course. You might prefer competitors, whether Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, or others. But you’ll still have free access to ChatGPT Plus whenever you need it.

If all this goes according to plan, other nations looking at OpenAI for Countries investments should consider similar incentives for their citizens.