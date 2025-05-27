Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Science News

This crazy bacteria doesn’t breathe oxygen

By
Published May 26th, 2025 8:00PM EDT
close up of 3d microscopic blue bacteria
Image: Paulista / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Most living things, including humans, rely on oxygen to survive. However, some bacteria have a completely different way of making energy. Instead of breathing oxygen, they breathe electricity.

Scientists at Rice University have just uncovered the secret behind this unusual process. In a study published in Cell, the researchers revealed that certain bacteria can generate energy by pushing electrons out of their cells into nearby materials. This method, known as extracellular respiration, allows the bacteria to survive in places where oxygen is scarce, such as deep-sea vents or inside the human gut.

These electricity-breathing bacteria use molecules called naphthoquinones to transfer electrons out of their cells. These molecules act like couriers, helping the bacteria complete the chemical reactions needed to break down food and stay alive.

The researchers note that we’ve known bacteria could breathe without oxygen for some time now. But this is the first time we’ve discovered exactly how they do it, which makes this a crazy month for bacteria, especially since scientists recently discovered never-before-seen bacteria on China’s space station.

To test the discovery, the team ran simulations and lab experiments. They showed that bacteria placed on conductive surfaces could grow and continue generating electricity even without oxygen. This confirmed that the bacteria can use surfaces to complete their energy cycle, much like we use oxygen.

The discovery of these electricity-breathing bacteria could have important applications. It might improve technologies that rely on bacteria, such as wastewater treatment or clean energy systems. These bacteria could help fix chemical imbalances and keep systems running more smoothly.

According to Ajo-Franklin, the findings also suggest new possibilities for using bacteria in renewable energy, such as turning carbon dioxide into useful products using electricity. Whether or not it can hold up to that kind of work, though, will have to wait for future research to dig deeper.

Don’t Miss: Researchers found a way to transform LSD so it doesn’t make you trip

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News