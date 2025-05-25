Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Science News

Researchers found a way to transform LSD so it doesn’t make you trip

By
Published May 25th, 2025 1:40PM EDT
A doctor is shown holding a syringe and a drug vial.
Image: Alernon77/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

For decades, LSD has been associated with vivid hallucinations and counterculture movements. But now, researchers at the University of California, Davis, have discovered a way to tweak this powerful compound into something far more therapeutic, and far less trippy. The team says it has developed what could be the first version of medical LSD.

Not only does it retain the brain-healing benefits of the drug, but it does so without the mind-altering effects that can lead to bad trips. The researchers managed to do this by altering the position of just two atoms in LSD’s molecular structure. This small shift produced major changes, and the researchers have begun calling the new substance JRT.

According to the findings, this new medical LSD still stimulates brain cell growth and helps repair damaged neural connections, especially in areas linked to mood and cognition. But crucially, JRT did so in lab mice without inducing any signs of hallucinations or disorientation.

MRI of alzheimer's diseaseImage source: Atthapon/Adobe

A researcher involved in the study said it took the team roughly five years to discover the possible changes they could cause by moving around atoms. Essentially, they acted like a tire rotation, where you reposition the tires on your car to help them perform better.

Early tests show that JRT improved symptoms in mice modeled to exhibit schizophrenia-like behavior, offering hope for treating conditions like schizophrenia without the risks that come with classic psychedelics.

This makes the idea of medical LSD more feasible for patients who would otherwise be poor candidates for hallucinogenic treatment, such as those already prone to psychosis.

Beyond its antipsychotic effects, JRT also showed remarkable antidepressant properties, at doses 100 times lower than ketamine, another drug increasingly used for severe depression. While human trials are still a long way off, the team believes JRT has strong therapeutic potential.

The researchers are now working to improve the compound’s synthesis and explore similar analogs. If successful, JRT could be a game changer in psychiatric care, signaling a new era where medical LSD is more reliable and useful.

Don’t Miss: Humans aren’t the only ones who wipe after pooping, scientists discover

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News