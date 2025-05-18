Humans aren’t the only ones who wipe after pooping, scientists discover

Humans might like to think we’ve cornered the market on cleanliness, but a new study shows we’re not as special as we thought, especially when it comes to personal hygiene. Researchers observing two communities of eastern chimpanzees in Uganda’s Budongo Forest have discovered that chimps regularly wipe themselves after pooping using leaves. Sometimes they even help each other clean up.

The findings come from a broader investigation into chimpanzee hygiene and self-care, as well as wound treatment behaviors. Scientists documented chimps not only wiping their nether regions after pooping, but they also clean their genitals after sex. These acts of hygiene weren’t limited to individual self-care. In some cases, one chimp was observed wiping another’s genitals following their mating habits.

This prosocial cleanliness wasn’t just about hygiene, either. Chimps were also seen tending to injuries, both their own and others. They used leaves as dabbing tools, applied chewed-up plant material to wounds, and even pressed their fingers or tongues to open injuries, much like humans might do instinctively.

Image source: ondrejprosicky / Adobe

Interestingly, some of the plants used are known to have medicinal properties. Lead researcher Dr. Elodie Freymann noted that the behaviors show a remarkable range of empathy and intelligence. They aren’t just cleaning themselves; they’re showing that they care for themselves and each other. You can see evidence of the chimps practicing their hygiene in a video reported by BBC Wildlife.

While pop culture often portrays chimps as aggressive or unpredictable, this research highlights their nurturing side. It’s a reminder that one of our closest animal cousins is just as complex as humans, and that behaviors like grooming, healing, and even post-poop wiping aren’t uniquely human.

It turns out chimp hygiene mirrors our own in its own, nature-driven way. And it’s yet another reason why primates remain such an intriguing species of animal to study as we try to decode the mysteries of our own evolution. Maybe one day AI will let us talk to animals, and we can converse about our favorite toilet paper brands.