This is when the iPhone will finally get a major front-side design overhaul

With this year’s iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is expected to make a noticeable change to the design of the phone’s back. Rumors suggest Cupertino will add a camera bar look to three of the four iPhone 17 models. This means the back of the iPhone will look quite different from the design introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro, which hasn’t seen a major update since the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

After revamping the iPhone’s back, Apple is expected to keep refining the design with the following two models. According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, these changes are planned for the next three years.

2025: Major redesign of the back with a large horizontal matrix lens.

Major redesign of the front featuring under-display Face ID. 2027: All-new full screen front, with both Face ID and front-facing camera placed under the display.

Digital Chat Station isn’t the only one reporting these changes. Display analyst Ross Young previously shared the roadmap for both regular and Pro iPhone models and echoed similar information. He also detailed when Pro features would arrive on regular iPhones:

2025: Pill-shaped cutout with Always-On Display and ProMotion

These reports also align with The Information‘s Wayne Ma, who recently leaked a feature of the rumored iPhone 20. According to Ma, the iPhone 20 will feature an all-screen design with all sensors housed under the display.

Looking ahead, Apple’s iPhone lineup is expected to get broader and more intriguing. The company is rumored to continue offering an “e” model and may introduce an all-new iPhone Fold as early as late next year or early 2027. On top of that, a new iPhone 17 Air is rumored to debut in the second quarter of 2025.