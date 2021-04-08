If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re looking at the space on your wall and trying to figure out what would make that area look great. You’re thinking of pictures or portraits and a number of other items that you think might make a difference and will take away from the glaring emptiness that’s currently on the wall. That’s when you realize that the only mirror you have is in the bathroom. You’d love to be able to see how you’re looking that day if you’re outside of the area where your mirror normally is. Then you realize there’s not much room vertically for a mirror to fit. But a round wall mirror would make perfect sense. Round wall mirrors add a certain level of décor to your wall and help anybody who walks by them. If you’re in the market for a round wall mirror, we’ve done the homework for you. Take a look at our picks for the best round wall mirrors and fill that space without much stress.

Find the best color

Image source: Umbra/Amazon

Fit your wall with the best decorations you can find for your color scheme when you choose the Umbra Hub Wall Mirror with Rubber Frame. This comes in eight different colors for frames, allowing you to pick the one that goes best. It is offered in brass, black, charcoal, coral, grey, spruce, titanium, and white. You can choose multiple sizes as well, ranging from 18″ to 37″. The decorative rubber frame not only adds to the look of the mirror but also doubles as a protective bumper, making it more ideal for higher traffic areas of your home. This will instantly double the light and add more depth to a room to make it feel bigger. There is a pre-installed hook that makes hanging simpler.

Key Features:

Comes in eight different colors for frames

Rubber frame doubles as protection

Pre-installed hook for hanging

For the area that isn’t too big

Image source: HBCY/Amazon

Don’t have a ton of room but still want a mirror in place? Choose the HBCY Creations Circle Wall Mirror. This is offered in a size of 16″ x 16″, allowing you to create around it. It comes in either a gold or black frame and is beautifully handcrafted using high quality metal and mirror materials. The mirror is silver-backed to present a beautiful reflection each time. This is ideal for a bathroom or an entryway and it includes three anchor options for hanging.

Key Features:

16″ x 16″

Handcrafted with metal and mirror materials

Three anchor options for hanging

Enjoy all of your reflection

Image source: Better Bevel/Amazon

If you don’t love the look of a frame, don’t worry about one. The Better Bevel Frameless Round Mirror is a terrific pick for you. This is a classic, round, frameless mirror that is both simple and sophisticated. It’s incredibly simple to install, thanks to the Ultra-Flush Hanging System and the included hardware. You can get this in 18″ x 18″, 24″ x 24″, 30″ x 30″, or 36″ x 36″. The authentic 0.25″ thick glass eliminates reflection distortion. The premium silver backing improves durability in higher humidity environments. It is finely crafted with pencil-polished edges.

Key Features:

Classic, round, frameless mirror

Ultra-Flush Hanging System

0.25″ thick glass

Make it easier to see

Image source: Moen/Amazon

Not everybody is the same height, so the Moen Glenshire 26 x 22-inch Frameless Pivoting Bathroom Tilting Mirror. This either comes in chrome or nickel and presents an elegant addition to your bathroom. The pivoting hardware tilts to change the mirror’s angle, allowing different people to gain various vantage points. The mounting hardware and guided template are both included for quick and easy installation. It comes with three different anchor styles for you to choose which one works best for you.

Key Features:

Pivoting hardware

Chrome or nickel finish

Guided template

Place it where you need

Image source: Zri Bamboo/Amazon

The Zri Bamboo Hanging Round Wall Mirror is great for a bathroom or bedroom. This is constructed with a bamboo frame and an adjustable, artificial leather strap. It’ll be prominently displayed wherever you place it. It also comes with a round nail head hook to hang the mirror. The artificial leather strap can be adjusted to work for anyone currently using it. You won’t have to worry about the frame becoming deformed as the durable bamboo is set in place.

Key Features:

Adjustable, artificial leather strap

Round nail head hook

Bamboo frame

