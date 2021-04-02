If there’s one machine in your life that you have to trust above all others, it’s your car. You trust it to get you where you’re going, be it work, running errands, or visiting friends and family. For many, it’s an absolutely vital part of their everyday lives, and if it spontaneously stops working, well, that’s a big problem. Unfortunately for owners of over 620,000 Honda and Acura vehicles, their cars, trucks, and SUVs are at risk of dying due to faulty fuel pumps, and the company has just issued a recall.

The recalled vehicles, which include the most popular models of Honda’s SUVs, sedans, sport compacts, and trucks, cover a model year range from 2018 to 2020. The recall posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals that a whopping 628,124 vehicles are now subject to recall, with affected vehicles needing dealer replacement of the fuel pump assembly.

The issue with the vehicles stems from the low-pressure pump that provides the engine with fuel. It’s obviously a very important part of the vehicle and if it’s not working properly it can cause the vehicle to stall out due to being starved of fuel. The fuel tank on the affected vehicles may fail, according to the recall notice, and if that happens the car is likely to come to a halt rather quickly.

The remedy, in this case, is a dealer-authorized replacement of the fuel pump. The good news for owners of the affected vehicles is that Honda is providing it for no charge, but it will obviously still require that the vehicle be brought in for servicing, and it’s unclear how long a car might be out of commission while it waits for its repairs.

Here’s the summary of the recall, including the affected vehicle models, via the NHTSA:

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Acura MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX, TLX, Honda Accord, Civic Hatchback, Insight, 2019 Acura ILX, Honda Accord Hybrid, Civic Coupe, Civic Coupe Si, Civic Sedan, Civic Sedan Si, Civic Type R, Fit, HR-V, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline, and 2018-2019 CR-V vehicles. The low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail.

Honda is currently in the process of notifying owners of the vehicles included in the recall. This is a process that is typically carried out via mail, so if you have one of the cars on this list, keep a close eye on your mailbox as you’ll likely be receiving a notice with further instructions soon.

A vehicle stall might not be that big of a deal if you’re driving slow on a city street, but during high-speed travel on the highway or rural roads, the vehicle suddenly stalling could increase the risk of a crash. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to prioritize the repair and get it done as soon as possible.

