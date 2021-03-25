If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the fastest growing games in the United States each year is lacrosse. It is a unique game that requires speed, skill, size, toughness, and a ton of coordination. It is played outdoors on either turf or natural grass and is played by both men and women. It’s a great game that can be picked up by kids all over and the roots and rules go back many generations. The ball used in the game is a hard rubber one that bounces well and can be thrown from stick to stick and eventually shot into the goal. It can fit in your palm easily and the hard feeling can inevitably hurt if you’re hit with one. Lacrosse balls can be used for more than just playing a game with. They are perfect for massaging and stretching with. You can utilize them to roll your muscles and for pinpoint therapy. We’ve done our homework, found our favorite lacrosse balls and wrote about them below. Whatever you need one for, our picks have you covered.

Hit the field

When you have the Champion Sports Official Lacrosse Balls, you’re ready to be in the game. These balls are ready to use right away, meet NOCSAE standards and are NCAA and NFHS approved. They are SEI certified to improve shooting accuracy and handling while being used during practice or a game. There are multi-count packs, so you can choose one, two, three, six, or 12 balls. Whether you’re getting them ready for a summer camp, youth practice, or collegiate game, these will hold up. They come in many colors to best suit your needs.

Key Features:

Meet NOCSAE standards

SEI certified to improve shooting accuracy

Come in many colors

Ease the tension

Trying to work out the kinks can happen faster when you have the Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls. You can handle self myofascial release to eliminate muscle knots and tension. This is a great set for trigger point therapy in order to relieve sore muscles. You can rejuvenate and revitalize your body while stimulating blood flow to your muscles. All you need to do is lean against the balls and use your bodyweight for a massage. You can use these at home, the gym, the office, or wherever you have time. They are made from 100% rubber construction and you get two in a pack. You can choose between three color combos.

Key Features:

Rejuvenate and revitalize your body

Great for trigger point therapy

100% rubber construction

Don’t lose your feel

No matter what size pack you get, you’ll like the feeling of the Signature Lacrosse Ball Set. You can get packs up to 120 balls with this, but we preferred the 12-pack. It comes in six different colors and the balls can be used for multiple reasons. They can be used on the field or for massage therapy. You can also use them to play catch with your dog. These feature TOUGH GRIP technology, which is a revolutionary rubber formula to create a better feel and control. These tend to last longer than other balls because of it.

Key Features:

TOUGH GRIP technology

Great for dogs

Last a long time

Get the amount you need

You’ll be able to find the right amount for you when you choose the Velocity Lacrosse Balls. The smallest amount of balls you can buy is a pack of six. The largest you’ll find is 120 and they come with a carrying bag for you to keep them together. That is ideal for organizers of camps and teams. There are many color combinations you can choose from as well. Made from molded rubber construction, they are perfect for training, tournament play, or to be used by youths or adults. They are NFHS approved and meet NOCSAE standards to improve accuracy. They are also beneficial for massages.

Key Features:

Can get a pack of 120 balls

Many color combinations

NFHS approved

Feeling Zen

The ZinFit Premium Lacrosse Massage Balls Set will have you feeling back to normal. These will eliminate muscle tension and can help your soft tissue injuries. They are perfect for yoga therapy and the self myofascial release they provide eliminates knots. This is a bundle of two and they come in various colors. Made from 100% firm rubber, you can use them anywhere, such as the ground, a mat, a bed, or a chair.

Key Features:

Perfect for yoga therapy

100% firm rubber

Bundle of two balls

