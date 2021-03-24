Netflix’s slate of original content has been anything but top-notch lately. Yes, there are definitely some hotly anticipated new premieres on the horizon for April — including the debut season of the new fantasy show Shadow & Bone, which looks like it could be incredible. But if we’re being completely honest, Netflix’s original movies and shows have been quite disappointing lately. Netflix’s most recent price hike happened just last month, and the company always frames price increases as helping to pay for new original productions. That’s all well and good, but Netflix now seems to be falling into the same “quantity over quality” trap that we had really been hoping the streaming giant would avoid.

Only time will tell if Netflix manages to balance things out a bit more moving forward. In the meantime, it looks like we’re all going to have to fight our way through a whole lot of mediocre content before we get to the good stuff. On the other hand, if you’d rather take a break from hunting for new shows on Netflix, one of our favorite Netflix rivals just announced its April 2021 releases list, which includes a whopping 128 titles set to be added next month — and every single one streams for free.

Tubi is quickly becoming a must-have streaming app, and the just-announced April 2021 lineup is a great reminder of why that’s the case. The service is already home to more than 30,000 titles, and the best part is that every single one can be streamed for free.

In April March, Tubi is adding another 128 movies and series to its catalog, and there are definitely some fan favorites to look forward to. This is actually the biggest month we can recall for Tubi, which typically adds between 40 and 60 titles to its catalog each month. You can find the full list of 106 movies and 22 TV series down below, and there are definitely some classics on there that you’ll want to rewatch or catch for the first time if you missed them.

Action

Accident Man (2018)

Air Strike (2018) – starting 4/2

Airport (1970)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

Bad Country (2014)

Basic (2003)

Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich (2016)

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Drive (2011)

Earthquake (1974)

Fury (2014)

Kill ‘Em All (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Priest (2011)

Running Scared (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2009)

Black Cinema

All About Benjamins (2002)

Backfire (2017) – starting 4/5

Coming to America (1988)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Get on the Bus (1996)

House Party (1-5) (1995 – 2013)

Kevin Hart’s What Now: All Access (2016) – starting 4/5

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Wash (2001)

Comedy

Adaptation (2002)

Click (2006)

Coneheads (1993)

D.E.B.S (2005)

Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)

Elektra Luxx (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Problem Child 3 (1994)

Running with Scissors (2006)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

The Toy (1982)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Drama

American History X (1998)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Bobby (2006)

Concussion (2015)

Double Platinum (1999)

Feel the Noise (2007)

I Saw the Light (2016)

Moon (2009)

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)

Risen (2016)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Cotton Club Encore (1984)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Horror

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)

Cry Wolf (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Home Invasion (2015)

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990)

Raw (2016)

Slumber (2017) – starting 4/15

The Intruders (2015)

The Unborn (2009)

Wer (2013)

Kids & Family

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016)

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)

Felix the Cat Saves Christmas (2004)

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie (2002)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2010)

The Land Before Time Direct-to-Video Franchise (1988-2016)

The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)

Romance

Premium (2006)

Sense & Sensibility (1995)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Way We Were (1997)

The Wackness (2008)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Beyond White Space (2018) – starting 4/15

Cross (2011)

Flatliners (2017)

Kin (2018)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Extinct (2007)

Signs (2002)

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

UFO (2018)

Thriller & Mystery

Exposed (2016)

Hearts and Bones (2019) – launching 4/19

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Lonely Hearts (2006)

Passengers (2008)

Premonition (2007)

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Untraceable (2008)

Under Suspicion (2000)

U-Turn (1997)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

TV Series

Ambitions (2019) – Season 1

Charlie’s Angels (1976) – Seasons 1-5

Def Comedy Jam (1992) – Season 1, starting 4/15

Dilbert (1999) – Seasons 1-2

Drive (2007) – Season 1

Felix the Cat (1958) – Season 1

Gidget (1965) – Season 1

I Dream of Jeannie (1965) – Seasons 1-5

Jumanji: The Animated Series (1996) – Seasons 1-3

Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend (2018) – Season 1

Olivia (2009) – Seasons 1-2, starting 4/15

Party of Five (1994) – Seasons 1-6

Pan Am (2011) – Season 1

Spartacus (2004) – Season 1

Starsky & Hutch (1975) – Seasons 1-4

Strong Medicine (2000) – Seasons 1-6

Survivor’s Remorse (2014-2017) – Seasons 1-4

Swamp Thing (2019) – Seasons 1-3, starting 4/15

The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992) – Mini-series

The Partridge Family (1970) – Seasons 1-4

The PJs (1999) – Seasons 1-3, starting 4/5

The Underdog (1964)

