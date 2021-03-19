If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Doing laundry can seem like a chore but it doesn’t have to consume your life. Sure, you may be one of those people who does the laundry and then leaves it in a large pile and avoids folding it for a long time. Some people even sleep with their laundry around them, mostly out of laziness. For those who don’t have a lot of room in their home, there’s a reason they may be sleeping with laundry around them. Bringing your laundry to and from the washer and dryer doesn’t have to be difficult, but a laundry basket can take up some room. If you don’t have that extra space, it can become a problem. But with a collapsible laundry carrier, you can bring your laundry and then more easily store your carrier. Take a look at our picks for the best collapsible laundry carriers and maybe you won’t delay in putting away that laundry (although we have a feeling you still will).

Store your dirty laundry

Keep it in the corner when you have the Lifewit Freestanding Laundry Laundry Hamper Collapsible Large Clothes Basket. Made from terylene cotton, you can just stretch this hamper upward and it will stand on its own. You can choose between a 72L and a 100L option, allowing you to pick the best option for your family. This features extended handles, so you’ll be able to grab it with one hand, no matter how heavy it is. You’ll be able to carry two of them at one time if needed. This can be folded into a piece to save space when not in use. It’s great to bring for a hotel, camping trip, baby nursery, utility room, or to go shopping. The interior features PE waterproof coating to keep stored items dry.

Key Features:

Made from terylene cotton

Stands upward by itself

Comes in a 72L or 100L option

Grab it as you can

Pick up the Pop & Load Collapse & Store Collapsible Basket however way you wish. This is a collapsible laundry basket that holds a large amount of clothes. It measures 3″ x 25″ x 18″ and can fold up and pop out to better be used to move your clothes from place to place. This features three handles, allowing you to either place your hands on either side or carry it against your hip and grab the one handle in the middle. It is made from silicone and plastic, so it’s hard but flexible. It comes in six different colors.

Key Features:

Three handles

3″ x 25″ x 18″

Comes in six colors

Push your basket

The Fox Valley Traders EasyComforts Laundry Cart with Wheels is a really simple hamper cart to utilize. This measures 23″ x 18″ x 32″ with a sturdy frame. It is on wheels, allowing you to maneuver it around. It is collapsible with a removable liner, so you’ll be able to open this up and use it and then store it more compactly. This smooth-rolling casters evenly distribute the weight. The upper parts of the frame can serve as handles for you to grab as you push.

Key Features:

Smooth-rolling casters

Upper parts serve as handles

Removable liner

Use it for all kinds of items

You’ll have an easier time carrying the CleverMade Collapsible Fabric Laundry Basket. This is made from polyester and has two comfortable carrying handles. This will holds more than two loads of laundry at once, but then collapse to less than two inches to make it easier to carry. This is ideal for small apartments and dorm rooms. It can be used for nurseries, kids’ play rooms, closets, bathrooms, and more. You can even toss this in your trunk. When it is open, it measures 23″ x 15″ x 13″ and is only two pounds when empty.

Key Features:

Holds more than two loads

Ideal for small apartments and dorm rooms

Used for nurseries, closets, bathrooms

Sort and go

The Smart Design Deluxe Mesh Pop Up 3 Compartment Laundry Sorter Hamper Basket allows you to divide your laundry before you wash it. This has three different compartments and the holder measures 31″ x 14″ x 15″. This is made from breathable VentilAir mesh material with a collapsible design. The handles and straps make it simple to grab. The large opening lets you organize much easier.

Key Features:

Three different compartments

31″ x 14″ x 15″

Large openings

