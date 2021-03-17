One of the many reasons that T-Mobile has become such a force in the mobile industry over the past several years is because it gives so much away to its users free of charge. T-Mobile Tuesdays have featured freebies from the likes of Adidas, Burger King, MLB, Live Nation, and Shell, and this month, Pandora will join the list.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile revealed that it is teaming up with Pandora and SiriusXM to bring a “first-of-its-kind Pandora streaming experience” to T-Mobile customers. This isn’t a free subscription to Pandora Plus or Pandora Premium, but rather an enhanced version of the free Pandora service with a bunch of extras.

Starting on Tuesday, March 23rd, T-Mobile customers with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (available for Android and iOS) will be able to redeem the offer and then open the Pandora app (also on Android and iOS). From there, you’ll need to either log in or create a Pandora account for access to all of the following extras:

Ad-free Pandora music stations each weekend.

Special “Top Tracks” music stations powered by SiriusXM, featuring songs curated from popular SiriusXM channels including The Highway, Hits 1, The Heat, and 90s on 9.

Exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts like Exit 209 with Storme Warren and Unboxing the 90s.

Early access to new episodes of SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora including The Hoda Show, Sway’s Interviews, Fierce Women in Music, Binge Guide, and The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham.

T-Mobile customers have to save and redeem the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app before December 31st, 2021 to gain access to the special version of Pandora. Customers will have to watch a short ad each week for ad-free stations over the weekend. In March 2022, this enhanced version of Pandora will shut down.

“Pandora and T-Mobile have built on our longstanding relationship to create a unique new way for T-Mobile customers to discover, share, and listen to the music and podcasts they love most,” said SiriusXM’s CMO Denise Karkos. “We’ve combined Pandora’s personalized listening experience with access to a special selection of must-hear SiriusXM audio entertainment, along with ad-free radio weekends, to deliver even more for T-Mobile customers.”

