If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting your body stronger takes commitment. You will need to put the work in to see the results you’re striving for. We understand if you don’t need to have every muscle in your body bulging and looking massive. Not many people do. But most people just want to look in the mirror and like what they see. Pumping some iron is definitely something that can help you achieve that feeling. Handling workouts at home can be the quickest way to reach that, as you likely can find more time at home than anywhere else. It may not be the easiest place to work out, but if you have a designated area where you lift, it’s definitely a start. If you’re into heavier weight and looking to bulk up, you likely have a bench or power cage. A place to store weight plates or free weights is necessary for those kinds of setups. A weight storage rack comes in handy by keeping all kinds of weights ready for you to grab and use. Whether it’s a plate, barbell, dumbbell, kettlebell, or even just extra equipment, a weight storage rack should be an addition to your gym. We’ve highlighted five of our favorites below to help you outfit your weight room.

Keep them lined up

Image source: Amazon

You’re likely using different weight for different exercises, so the Marcy 3 Tier Metal Steel Home Workout Gym Dumbbell Weight Rack Storage Stand is a smart investment. This is made from heavy-duty welded construction, so it is built to last a long time. It also is built to hold a heavy amount of weight, as the commercial-grade steel makes the durable frame resist damage. This can hold up to 1,000 pounds. It is covered by a powder-coated finish that won’t be easily tarnished. The matted surface resists scratches and dents. This is ergonomically design and is vertical, so it won’t take up much room. The angled rack can be placed in any area of your gym. The open, three-tiered design allows you to grab weights easily from the rack. There are rubberized feet for stability and to protect your floor.

Key Features:

Three-tiered design

Matted surface resists scratches

Heavy-duty welded construction

Marcy 3-Tier Dumbbell Rack Multilevel Weight Storage Organizer for Home Gym DBR-86 Price:$129.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Stack them high

Image source: Amazon

Built differently from other options, the AKYEN A-Frame Dumbbell Rack Stand takes almost no time to put together. It takes only 10 minutes to assemble and it has five tiers for storing dumbbells. Each bells can hold around 100 pounds and this maxes out at a 570-pound weight capacity. The rack itself weighs 27 pounds and is built with heavy-gauge steel tubing. It is finished with a durable, powder coat, adding to its dependability. The rubber inserts prevent damage to your weights and the fact that this is in the shape of an A allows you to pick up your weights without much trouble.

Key Features:

Five tiers

Holds up to 570 pounds

Rubber inserts to prevent damage

AKYEN A-Frame Dumbbell Rack Stand Only-5 Tier Weight Rack for Dumbbells (570 Pounds Weight Capa… List Price:$139.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$40.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Take care of your plates

Image source: Amazon

Get ready to lift big with the Steelbody Horizontal Plate and Olympic Bar Rack Organizer. This rack is easy to transport and move around your gym, as it has built-in wheels so you won’t have to lift it up yourself. This is a versatile rack, as it can hold Olympic weight plates and bars. The low profile design allows you to grab and go with your plate and bar. The rack can hold up to 300 pounds of weight. This measures 41″ x 11″ x 9.5″ and can be placed wherever you need it. There are four different storage racks on this organizer.

Key Features:

Built-in wheels for transport

Four different storage racks

Low profile design

Steelbody Horizontal Plate and Olympic Bar Rack Organizer with Steel Frame and Transport Wheels… Price:$109.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store your plates in a confined space

Image source: Amazon

The YAHEETECH 2-inch Barbell Plate and Dumbbell Racks Tree Olympic Plate Rack Weight Bumper Plate Holder w/ 2 Bar Holder can do so much for your gym. It won’t take long to assemble and the vertical design shows off the innovative tree design. This will help you save space in your gym. This is constructed of a 0.06″ thick metal plate with a high load capacity up to 882 pounds. This features two weight plate holders and two barbell bar holders. It will help you organize weights of different sizes more efficiently. The capped frame ends are non-slip to reduce any shock when restacking.

Key Features:

Vertical design

Thick metal plate construction

Holds 882 pounds

YAHEETECH 2-inch Barbell Plate and Dumbbell Racks Tree Olympic Plate Rack Weight Bumper Plate H… List Price:$149.99 Price:$117.99 You Save:$32.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Stick it on the wall

Image source: Amazon

Take the rack out of the equation by putting the Yes4All Wall Mounted Weight Plate Holder up. Made from solid stainless steel, This can support up to 550 pounds of weight and you can choose either a single holder or buy them in a pair. This is the ultimate space-saving design, as you can mount them on the wall. The loading pin forms a slight incline angle, allowing gravity to help. It is 9″ in length and includes a protective rubber pad at the end.

Key Features:

Supports up to 550 pounds

Space-saving design

Loading pin forms a slight incline angle

Yes4All Wall Mounted Weight Plate Holder – 2-inch Olympic Weight Plate Storage, Sold in Singl… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now