BGR Deals readers tell us all the time that they continue to have trouble finding Purell in stock in local stores. That’s pretty crazy when you consider how long shortages have been plaguing many regions. The good news is that there’s plenty in stock at Amazon including Purell hand sanitizer with aloe with a big 38% discount and travel-size Purell bottles that are also on sale.

Now, if you’re looking to buy in bulk so you can just refill your bottles and maybe even have your supply last until the pandemic is finally over, Amazon has you covered there, too. Large half-gallon Purell pump bottles (64oz) and 2-liter Purell pump bottles (67.6oz) both back in stock right now at the lowest prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

It’s so great that we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel now that multiple coronavirus vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA here in the US, and vaccine eligibility is expanding. That said, there’s still a long road ahead before we get there. Daily new coronavirus cases and deaths continue to roll in at scary levels, and health experts like Dr. Fauci say we’ll probably need to continue to take precautions for about another year.

Anyone looking for face masks will find that there are a bunch of top-sellers in stock right now at Amazon. Highlights include insanely popular new BNX 6-layer KN95 masks made in the USA (finally, KN95 masks that are made in the USA!), plus best-selling black AccuMed masks have a new, lower retail price that cuts them to the lowest price ever. These masks have been best-selling for so long, and our readers have been stocking up thanks to that big price drop.

The other thing that so many of our readers have been looking for is Purell hand sanitizer, of course. Purell continues to be a hot item all across the country, and it’s still often sold out in grocery stores and convenience stores across many regions. That’s why it’s so great that Amazon has so much in stock with no purchase limits.

There are actually some newly-added listings that are practically impossible to find anywhere else, and they’re even available with deep discounts. Examples include 4-packs of Purell with aloe with a 38% discount and 12-packs of Purell Advanced hand sanitizer with a 22% discount.

Aside from those popular options, there are two listings that are perfect for people looking to buy bigger bottles of Purell, and they were both recently restocked. What’s more, they’re both down to the lowest prices we’ve seen in a long time. You could conceivably pick up a few of these and be all set until the end of the pandemic!

If you want to make sure you’re stocked up for the rest of the winter, you can get large half-gallon Purell pump bottles (64oz) for the first time in months if you hurry. On top of that, the 2-liter Purell pump bottles (67.6oz) that everyone was loading up on are back in stock at the lowest price we’ve seen in a very long time. Definitely check them out.

