After all these years, the Sonos Playbar is still one of the most impressive soundbars we’ve tested at any price point. It sold for $699 at Sonos and other retailers, but not it has been replaced by an even more expensive new Sonos soundbar called the Arc. Both of those Sonos soundbars are expensive indeed, but you’re actually getting a tremendous value with either model. You’re also getting the unequaled Sonos software experience along with sound quality that can rival high-end soundbars that cost twice as much.

The Sonos Playbar was indeed a bargain at $700 when you look at it like that. But now that a new model has been released, Amazon is blowing out the Playbar at prices you won’t believe.

To this day, I can still remember what a revelation it was the first time I plugged in a Sonos Playbar to test it. I had tried out plenty of soundbars before that, and they spanned every conceivable price point. But the Playbar was in a league of its own, and I ended up buying one for myself immediately. With nine perfectly-tuned speakers, crystal clear sound across all volume levels, and the incredible integrated experience only Sonos can deliver, I was in home theater heaven. Now, you can experience the same audio bliss for just $579.99 thanks to a terrific Amazon sale.

In 2020, Sonos replaced the Playbar with a new, more expensive soundbar called the Sonos Arc. I’ve tried and it’s fantastic, but it’s definitely not $220 better than the Playbar — and that’s how much more you would spend if you bought an Arc right now. That’s because Amazon is unloading the Sonos Playbar for the fantastic price of just $544!

Amazon’s current deal is very close to the Playbar’s all-time low price and it’s an incredible value for a soundbar that will absolutely blow your mind. There’s no telling how long it’ll be in stock at this price though, so get in on the action while you still can.

Here are the main details from Amazon’s Playbar listing:

What you see is what you hear. PLAYBAR features nine speakers designed in a phased speaker array to deliver “directionality”. In plain English that means if there’s a huge crash on the left side of the screen, you’ll hear it there because the speakers on the left are playing the sound and the speakers on the right are playing the inverse of that sound. Crazy, but that’s what it takes to make it sound real. Great sound, guaranteed. Trueplay tuning analyzes the room then adjusts your PLAYBAR to deliver the best sound possible. For both music and home theater. Attention night owls. Watching late at night and don’t want to disturb the rest of the house? Turn on Night Sound. At lower volumes, quiet sounds are enhanced and the intensity of loud sounds is reduced. Simple Setup. Two cords. That’s it. One power cord. And one optical cord that connects to your TV. You don’t even have to read a manual because the Sonos app guides you through every step of the setup process. Including connecting PLAYBAR to your WiFi so you can stream your favorite music. Plays well with others. Cable boxes. Gaming consoles. Satellite boxes. Blu-Ray players. If it’s connected to your TV, PLAYBAR will play it. One less remote to worry about. PLAYBAR works with almost all TV, cable box, and universal remotes by learning their infrared (IR) commands during setup. Which means the remotes you have are all you need. Wherever, however. Place it beneath your TV, on a table or console. Or mount it on the wall. Either way, it looks and sounds beautiful. Your PLAYBAR needs some company. PLAYBAR is just the beginning of the ultimate home theater experience. Want full surround sound? A pair of PLAY:1 speakers will make great rear channels (sold separately). WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Sonos PLAYBAR speaker Wall Mount Kit AC Power Cord Ethernet Cable Optical audio cable Quickstart Guide Legal/Warranty information

Sonos Playbar Bundle with Wall Mount Kit List Price:$595.50 Price:$523.98 You Save:$71.52 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

