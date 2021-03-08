If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Serving up cocktails is a fun way to enhance any get-together you throw. Especially when the weather is nice out, having friends over and hanging out in your backyard is an ideal way to spend a warm day. Being able to converse and spend time together while enjoying some of your favorite beverages is never a bad way to enjoy a day. If you’re mixing up fruity drinks with multiple ingredients, you want to make sure that your guests can easily access them. Having to drink from a glass can be difficult, especially if it’s a blended drink. Naturally, you’d offer up straws for these kinds of occasions. If you’re someone who does not like to use much plastic in their daily life, you probably have reusable straws. While these are great for your guests and the environment, they can be a real pain to clean, especially if they were used with blended cocktails. That’s why cleaning brushes for your straws are a must for your home. These will get bits and pieces out from the straws or other tubes, allowing you to rinse them more thoroughly. If you’re in the market for some brushes, we’ve got you covered. Here are our picks for the best drinking straw cleaning brushes.

Take care of any straw you have

Whether you’re drinking out of a reusable thermos, trying to clean a double-vacuum cup, or have to reach into a longer cocktail straw, you’ll be able to handle the situation with the HIWARE Drinking Straw Cleaner Brush Kit. This includes nine brushes in three different sizes, allowing you to have plenty of cleaner brushes in varying lengths. There are ones that are 6mm in diameter and measure 8″ in length, ones that are 9mm in diameter and measure 10″ in length, and another set that are 12mm in diameter and 12″ in length. You just simply need to insert the corresponding brush into the pipe, rotate it, and remove it. The nylon bristles at the end will take care of the rest. These will not break easily, as they are made from food-grade stainless steel. You can wash them all in the dishwasher when you’re done using them.

Key Features:

Nine brushes in three lengths

Nylon bristles

Made from food-grade stainless steel

HIWARE Drinking Straw Cleaner Brush Kit - (3-Size) 9-Piece Extra Long Pipe Cleaners, Straw Clea… List Price:$8.00 Price:$4.99 You Save:$3.01 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Thick and thin

If the length isn’t your worry but diameter is, check out the DESIN Long Straw Brush set. You’ll receive 10 brushes that are each 8.2″ in length. But the bristle head diameter varies between 1/16″ to 1″. Each one is different, so you’ll have your pick to clean your tubes and straws. These are made from 18-8, food-grade 304 stainless steel wire and they are durable and strong. But the soft, nylon bristles are meant for cleaning. You can use these on silicone, steel, glass, or bottle straws.

Key Features:

10 different diameters

Soft, nylon bristles

Can be used on all kinds of straws

Long Straw Brush, Nylon Pipe Tube Cleaner 8.2-ihch 10 Different Diameters Set of 10 Price:$13.80 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

The rawnori 2 Qty Drink Straw Cleaning Brush is a cost-effective option for any household. The bristle cleaner are each 1/4″ wide and measure 7.5″ in length. These will clean silicone straws as well as straws for thermoses and mugs. Sports bottles and sippy cups will also be handled effectively. The stainless steel construction makes sure it won’t rust. Having two of these in a pack allows you to use them simultaneously.

Key Features:

Each measure 1/4″ wide

7.5″ in length

Won’t rust

2 Qty Drink Straw Cleaning Brush - Bristle Cleaner for Stainless Steel Drinking Straws Price:$2.65 ($1.32 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Reach even farther

The Juvale Drinking Straw Cleaning Brush 4-Pack delivers. You get four 12″ cleaning brushes, allowing you to reach almost any straw you use. The extended length simplifies the process of cleaning and gets those hard-to-reach areas for a more thorough scrubbing. They are really easy to use and save a ton of time, as just running the straws under the faucet won’t always do the trick. They each measure 12″ x 0.4″ x 0.4″ and made from stainless steel with metal bristles.

Key Features:

Extended length

Metal bristles

12″ x 0.4″ x 0.4″

Juvale Drinking Straw Cleaning Brush – 4-Pack 12 Inch Extra Long Stainless Steel Metal Bristl… Price:$4.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For more than straws

With the Jekayla Bottle Brush Cleaner Set, you’ll have the tools to take care of more than just a drinking straw. This is a set of five different cleaners, as you’ll get a bamboo-handled bottle brush, another for narrow neck bottles, a narrow and long bottle brush, a short bottle brush, and a straw cleaning brush. All are made with stiff nylon bristles and stainless steel that are BPA-free and non-toxic. There are slots at the end of each that let you hang them without any problems. They work great on all kinds of materials.

Key Features:

Bottle and straw brushes

Stiff nylon bristles

Easy to hang

Jekayla Bottle Brush Cleaner Set - Long Water Bottle and Straw Cleaning Brush for Narrow Neck B… Price:$9.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now