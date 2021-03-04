Apple just launched a new online tool that will make it easier than ever to transfer all of the photos and videos in your iCloud Photo Library to Google Photos. The transfer process can take up to seven days depending on the size of your library, but nothing will be deleted. Rather, Apple will make a copy of each and every picture and video and send all of them to your Google Photos library. Apple also warns that some data and formats aren’t compatible with other photo services, such as Smart Albums, Live Photos, and certain RAW files.

Not only is this a great tool if you’re looking to back up your all of your photos and videos on another service, but it’s also perfect for iPhone and iPad owners who are looking to make the switch to Android. Apple might not want you to leave its ecosystem, but it’s still making the move as seamless as possible.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these black AccuMed face masks - now at the lowest price ever! List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Here are the steps you will need to take if you want to transfer your pictures and videos to Google Photos:

Visit Apple’s privacy website on your browser and log in with your Apple ID.

Scroll down and click on Request to transfer a copy of your data .

. On the next page, you’ll be presented with a summary of how many photos and videos you have stored in iCloud, along with how much storage space that media is taking up.

In the drop-down menu below Choose where you’d like to transfer your photos select Google Photos .

select . You can now decide whether you want to transfer your photos, your videos, or both. Click Continue .

. The site will warn you that not all of your items will be copied over if you don’t have enough space on your Google account. Once you’ve ensured that you do, click Continue again.

again. A pop-up window will appear asking you to log in to your Google account and grant Apple access to your Google Photos library. You might have to click Allow a few times.

a few times. Finally, click Confirm Transfer to begin the process, which should take three to seven days. You will get an email as soon as the transfer has been completed and all of your media is on Google Photos.

The bigger your iCloud Photo Library is, the longer this process will take, so be patient. Even if it does take a week, it is about as simple of a procedure as it could be, and is way less hassle than attempting to transfer a library of pictures and videos manually. For now, Apple’s new tool is only available in Australia, Canada, the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these black AccuMed face masks - now at the lowest price ever! List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission