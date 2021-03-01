If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re of a certain age, picking up a new sport can be difficult. There’s a reason many people are starting to play golf when they’re younger. It’s a really hard game to master and is something that you can enjoy for many years while leading into your retirement. When you tend to think of sports that are enjoyed by an older population, you often will think of golf and tennis as the two main ones. Racquetball and squash may be others, but sports where you swing something at a ball are generally high on the list. Even recreational baseball and softball are enjoyed as you get older. But a game that is enjoyed all over the world, especially in warmer climates, that is easy for anyone to play is pickleball. Pickleball is easier on your body than tennis and can be played in more areas. If you’re looking to pick up the game, you’ll need some practice and that comes with paddles. We’ve highlighted five of the best pickleball paddle sets on the market to get you in the game. That’s a game we hope you can play for a really long time.

Get the game started

Image source: Amazon

You’ll be ready to play if you have the TICCI Pickleball Paddle Set. This has passed USAPA certification and is approved for pickleball tournament play. It uses cutting edge technology, high-end materials, and professional craftsmanship to create premium paddles. Each one is made from premium fiberglass that allows for good stiffness and lightweight use. The polymer honeycomb core offers great energy for you to spin the ball. It can withstand strong strikes repeatedly. This makes the paddle the perfect weight, as 8 ounces is light and to the point. You’ll receive two paddles, four balls, and carrying cases for both the paddles and the balls. The ergonomic grip on the paddles is comfortable to hold and won’t slide out of your hand if you sweat. You can also choose between seven different colors for the paddles.

Key Features:

Premium fiberglass makeup

Polymer honeycomb core

Two paddles, four balls, and carrying cases

TICCI Pickleball Paddle Set 2 Premium USAPA Approved Graphite Craft Rackets Honeycomb Core 4 Ba… Price:$58.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get the most out of your shots

Image source: Amazon

As you progress, you’ll want to start putting spin on your returns. The niupipo Pickleball Paddle Set of 2 is a well-constructed set that can withstand any challenge on the court. Made from high quality graphite, this has a polymer honeycomb core as well. This provides great energy to spin your balls because the core is sandwiched between two carbon fiber layers. It is USAPA-certified and comes with two paddles in each set. This is a durable set that will last a long time. They are widebody pickleball paddles with dimensions of 10.63″ x 7.87″ x 0.59″.

Key Features:

Provides great energy to spin

High quality graphite construction

Widebody pickleball paddles

niupipo Pickleball Paddles, Carbon Fiber Face, Pickleball Paddle Set of 2 with Covers Price:$69.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Carry it with you

Image source: Amazon

The GRM Racket Set can be used right away. It has an ultra cushion grip that is comfortable to hold. The paddles are lightweight, weighing only 7.9 ounces each. This will help you reach the next level and your shots will be more accurate. You’ll get two paddles and four balls and they will all fit in the included carrying case, which has an easy-to-grab handle. The interior is made from high-performance material. You’ll love how long these will last.

Key Features:

Two paddles and four balls

Super comfortable to hold

Large carrying case with handle

GRM Racket, 2 Racket and 4 Balls Including Portable Carry Bag Price:$65.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For big time hitters

Image source: Amazon

The face of the Rally Graphite Pickleball Paddle is made from graphite carbon fiber with a honeycomb core. That means it’s built to last and puts a lot of force behind your shots. The face is textured for more efficiency. This has an XL head size to provide a bigger sweet spot and improved performance. It weighs just shy of eight ounces and the cushion grip is perforated for simpler grasping.

Key Features:

Face is textured

XL head size

Just shy of eight ounces

Rally Graphite Pickleball Paddle PX | Polymer Composite Honeycomb Core, Graphite Carbon Face |… Price:$69.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Image source: Amazon

The Amazin’ Aces Pickleball Paddle Set is a terrific value for new and older players. You’ll get two graphite paddles and four balls, all to be kept in a carrying case. The polypropylene honeycomb core and premium graphite face is durable. Each paddle has an edge guard, protecting it from wear and tear. The high quality grip helps it feel lightweight and comfortable in your hand. You’ll get everything you need in this set and the classic shape will make it simple to use.

Key Features:

Polypropylene honeycomb core

Edge guard on each paddle

High quality grip

Amazin' Aces Pickleball Paddle Set | Pickleball Set Includes Two Graphite Pickleball Paddles +… List Price:$79.99 Price:$53.99 You Save:$26.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now