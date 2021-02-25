If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding ways to alleviate stress can be difficult. We live in a hectic world with plenty going on for each and every person. Some may wear their hearts on their sleeves while others bottle up their emotions. Tension builds and is bad for our physical and mental health. Outlets for stress can be many types of things, but some are better than others. A simple solution, or at least attempt at one, would be to have something to play with when you are feeling stressed. The same goes for kids who need help focusing. Fidget toys are a great way to assist someone in relieving stress and calming themselves down. This type of sensory toy will use your sight and touch senses to focus your mind somewhere else and off of your problems. There are ones to squeeze, roll around in your fingers, toss, play with, and more. We’ve highlighted five of the best fidget toys for stress relief we have found to help you alleviate what you’re feeling.

Great for anyone to use

Image source: Amazon

There’s no need to worry when you use the SMALL FISH Sensory Fidget Toys Set. Each toy is made from durable materials and are safe for both kids and adults. Each one comes with an ASTM F963 International Toy Standard and CPSIA Certification, so they are worry-free and safe to use. It’ll relieve stress by squeezing, stretching, playing, or flipping with these fidgeting devices. There are 25 pieces in this toy set and all of the toys in it are shareable and portable. You’ll receive two flip chains, one liquid motion timer, a peek-a-boo squeeze beans, three marble and mesh, six stretchy string, three bead stress balls, six spiky balls, one snap and click snake, a basketball stress ball and a magic cube. This set is made for people ages 5 to 85.

Key Features:

25 pieces in this set

Up to International Toy Standards and CPSIA-certified

Made from durable materials

Sensory Fidget Toys Set, 25 Pcs., Stress Relief and Anti-Anxiety Tools Bundle for Kids and Adul… List Price:$25.95 Price:$23.95 You Save:$2.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Release your anxiety

Image source: Amazon

With a unique design, the ONO Roller is a solid option for any adult. This is an innovative sensory and fidget tool that is small and compact. This has two roller pins attached to each other that allows you to rotate them effortlessly in your hand. It engages your fingers in full motion and can be stored at your home or work desk. The soothing and satisfying feel combined with the near-thoughtless motion keeps your mind focused. This will keep your hands busy when you need to stay on task. It can be brought anywhere and comes in four different colors.

Key Features:

Engages your fingers in full motion

Soothing and satisfying feel

Small and compact

Rose Gold ONO Roller - (The Original) Handheld Fidget Toy for Adults | Help Relieve Stress, Anx… Price:$29.99 ($29.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your mind engaged

Image source: Amazon

Thanks to the numerous puzzles, the Mantyplay Sensory Fidget Toys Set will work to develop thinking skills. This includes 27 items with many of them helping with critical thinking. The squeezing toys will not squeak, so users with autism will not be disturbed by them. This has six stretchy strings, four tiny mochi squishies, three marble and mesh, four hand stress balls for kids, six puzzle balls and a puzzle fidget cube, a flippy bike chain, a squeeze bean, a snap and click snake, and a rainbow coil spring. There is something for anybody in this pack, as they are meant to relieve stress. All of them are made from non-toxic materials.

Key Features:

27 items

Non-squeaking toys

Multiple puzzle balls

Sensory Fidget Toys Set, Fidget Sensory Toys Bundle for Kids Autism, ADHD, Adults Anxiety Stres… Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get it all in one

Image source: Amazon

The Manilopa Fidget Dodecagon provides you with 12 sides of entertainment. This will keep minds and finger occupied and reduce stress and anxiety. It is made with high quality ABS material and each side is smooth. It provides you with smooth clickers, flickers, rollers, and spinners. This has gears, buttons, joysticks, switches and stress balls all built in. It is pocket sized, durable, and lightweight, allowing you to bring it where you need it.

Key Features:

12 sides of entertainment

Smooth on all sides

Gears, buttons, joysticks among others

Minilopa Fidget Dodecagon –12 Side Fidget Toy Cube Relieves Stress and Anxiety Anti Depressio… Price:$9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have enough for everybody

Image source: Amazon

The Littley Fidget Toys Set has plenty of toys for anyone who need one. This includes 30 toys like eight snow fluffy slime soft clay, a liquid motion timer, a grape ball, a bike chain, four mochi squishy toys, three stretchy strings, two mesh and marble, a snake cube puzzle, a football foam ball, a speed cube, three puzzle balls, a fidget pad, water beads, and a squeeze-a-bean soybeans. Each one is made from non-toxic and durable materials, so this set is great for adults and kids. It’s suitable for any occasion and even great for quieter places like churches or libraries.

Key Features:

30 toys

Non-toxic

Suitable for any occasion

Fidget Toys Set,30 Pack.Sensory Toys Pack for Stress Relief ADHD Anxiety Autism for Kids and Ad… Price:$23.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now